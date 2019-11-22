YOUR GUIDE: 53 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

WELCOME: Century 21 45 Channon Street, Gympie is one of many open homes ready to be inspected this weekend.

It's time to get in the groove with this rare and impressive example of a 1960s mid-century home.

Architecturally designed by Prangley and Crofts for a prominent Gympie family and boasting exceptional views and a landmark central location, it is the perfect mix of 1960s spunk and modern design.

Showcasing 12ft ceilings, brick blade feature walls, polished timber flooring, VJ timber panelled ceilings, corner glazing with sashless glass and Lidco plate glass sliders throughout, this home is a capsule filled with rare timeless design and unique architecture.

The master bedroom located at the front of the home features wall-to-wall built-in robes and dresser, with two additional bedrooms also containing built in robes.

The spacious main bathroom contains a generous corner shower and separate bathtub.

The truly retro living room showcases exposed brick feature walls and cosy timber fireplace.

The formal dining room will take your breath away with large timber doors accessing the stunningly wide veranda with views to Calton Hill and beyond.

A generous open plan informal dining room and kitchen features dishwasher, electric cook top, oven, grill and an abundance of storage.

Upstairs also contains an additional powder room and office.

Downstairs there is a massive tiled rumpus room, highlighted by extra wide timber sliding doors.

This substantial room is ideal for a games area, gym or dual living option.

Features include a corner bar or kitchenette, wide brick fireplace, bedroom with large walk in robe, living room and lavish bathroom with double vanity, double shower and floor to ceiling tiles.

All of this is situated on a fully fenced 847 sqm allotment with security gates. a short walk to Gympie Cinema, Mary Street, RSL Club and Goldfields Shopping Complex.

Clean lines and smooth sophistication straight from an era that is loved and admired by many.