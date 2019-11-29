YOUR GUIDE: 51 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

WELCOME: Make sure to check out this property, 13 Gardenia Court, Southside this weekend as part of many open homes available. Photo: Contributed

This amazing, fully-landscaped, brand new home with its attached studio unit is the ideal combination for your live-in carer, relatives, visitors or even a B&B. This home is surrounded by well thought out established landscaping and includes a dry-creek bed insuring a well-drained block.

The main residence is spacious with ample storage and offers 3 bedrooms, the master bedroom features airconditioning, spacious ensuite and large walk-in robe. The living area is thoughtfully designed with eco-friendly high raked ceilings, windows placed to capture the morning sun and cross-flow ventilation. Painted throughout in neutral tones, this home is ready for your personal splash of colour.

Inside the stunning kitchen of 13 Gardenia Court, Southside.

The custom designed kitchen is well laid out with plenty of cupboards, benchspace, dishwasher, electric hotplates, a pantry and positioned to provide easy access for entertaining on the patio. This private patio overlooks the lush green lawn and has a magnificent rock retaining wall covered with colourful plants which is the perfect backdrop for this level backyard.

The dining room of 13 Gardenia Court is absolutely amazing and spacious and would be great for a family. Photo: Contributed

The studio unit has open plan living with a generous kitchen including a fridge, and has easy access to a small private patio which also overlooks the beautifully landscaped backyard. This studio living with its large bedroom, walk in robe and functional ensuite would give the occupants the feeling of being on vacation.

The backyard features a beautiful garden. Photo: Contributed

An extensive landscaped driveway with custom-built fencing leads up to a double lockup garage with ample space for further parking at the front. Add to this a quiet area, a view and privacy, and you have a unique home situated on 928m2.

Don’t hesitate and call now to book an inspection on this spectacular property. All reasonable offers considered prior to Auction.