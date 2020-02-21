YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

COME AND SEE IT: Don’t miss one of these open homes in the Gympie region this weekend. Address is 182 Goldburg Road. Photo: Contributed

COME AND SEE IT: Don’t miss one of these open homes in the Gympie region this weekend. Address is 182 Goldburg Road. Photo: Contributed

WELCOME to 182 Goldburg Road, North Deep Creek. Situated only 15 minutes North East of Gympie, this breathtaking property showcases the best of the North Deep Creek area with 80 acres (32.36ha) of open productive pastures supporting up to 40 head of cattle.

The stunning 14-year-old solid timber, three bedroom, two bathroom home sits on a glorious elevated position with an idyllic northern aspect overlooking the undulating green hills.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

Inside the kitchen. Photo: Contributed

Gleaming polished hardwood floors cover the spacious open plan kitchen, dining and games room while the newly carpeted sunken lounge takes pride of place in the middle and draws focus to the wood-fired heater and soaring high ceilings.

Light-filled and spacious, the kitchen features quality stone benchtops, island bench, gas cooktop, glass rangehood, generous oven, double sink, dishwasher, pantry and an impressive amount of storage to accommodate the needs of any household chef.

Looking out into the backyard. Photo: Contributed

The oversized master bedroom offers airconditioning, generous his and hers walk in robe and an ensuite, while the other beautifully presented bedrooms include ceiling fans, carpet and large built in wardrobes.

The property boasts impressive water infrastructure including frontage to North Deep Creek, five dams and a total of 32,000 gallons from five tanks. There is a 10,000 gallon concrete underground tank supplying water to the home, two 5,000 gallon tanks off the main shed and two 6,000 gallon concrete header tanks gravity feeding to gardens and water troughs across the five fenced paddocks.

The garage shed. Photo: Contributed

Sheds include a 20mx15m oversized powered shed with concrete floors, generator, access by four roller doors and 10mx12m lockable area, perfect for guest accommodation with amenities, plus a 16mx8m high clearance machinery shed with large awning.

This exquisite elevated design masterpiece captures sweeping views of some of the Gympie regions finest pastures, truly a perfect rural lifestyle opportunity.

Contact marketing agent John Bambling today to arrange an inspection ASAP.