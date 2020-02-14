YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend
THIS home offers the lifestyle you have dreamt about.
Designed for relaxed living with all the modern comforts and in a much sought after location!
This property is on a private 1.48 acres of established gardens and manicured lawns, is fully fenced and complete with electric gate.
The house offers detailed finishes such as spacious hallways, high ceilings and ducted airconditioning throughout.
Featuring four large bedrooms, two with walk-in wardrobes, large family, media room, two bathrooms and a spa bath.
The kitchen has ample bench and cupboard space, a walk-in pantry and a water connection for your fridge.
Entertaining will be a breeze in the generous undercover expanse situated between the pool and house. The luxurious pool/spa will give you and your guests the feeling of resort living with its two gorgeous waterfalls and heating capability for the winter times.
There is car accommodation for more than four cars and a shed that is sure to impress. This huge 18m x 7m structure features a man cave, mezzanine floor, is powered and completed with 2 high clearance roller doors.
There is also a 5kw solar system and 3 water tanks will provide you with plenty of beautiful rainwater all year round.
This relaxed life could all be yours for the incredible price of $595,000. We would love to show you through this beautiful home at your convenience.