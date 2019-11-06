YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

THIS brick home has plenty to offer.

Distanced from the street-front for added privacy, it is positioned within one of Gympie’s most established neighbourhoods.

The dwelling is nestled on a 1309m sq allotment, with two-street entry and easy access to the Mary Valley.

It is located in proximity to the Southside Town Centre Shopping Complex, doctors, dentists and popular eating spots for your convenience.

62 Watson Road Southside.

The residence has a perfect north-easterly aspect and boasts a neat kitchen, separate dining area and three living rooms.

The three generously-sized bedrooms are carpeted and feature built-in wardrobes and fans.

The main bedroom also provides access to the front deck.

Internal steps lead you down to a massive 6.5x5.5m room, perfect for a parents’ or teenagers’ retreat.

It also creates the possibility for a family room or dual living, depending on your requirements.

Continuing on downstairs you will encounter a spacious laundry, workshop area and a great storeroom.

You can rest assured your cars will be secure in the double remote-controlled garage.

Externally you will find a concreted and powered carport with an undercover walkway leading to the home’s sizeable front deck.

A recent refurbishment includes a new roof, internal paint, floor coverings and a newly constructed rear fence.

If you are searching for a spacious home in a fantastic location, you mustn’t ignore this property’s value and convenience.