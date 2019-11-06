Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY FOR INSPECTION: 62 Watson Road Southside.
READY FOR INSPECTION: 62 Watson Road Southside.
News

YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

Philippe Coquerand
6th Nov 2019 7:40 PM

THIS brick home has plenty to offer.

Distanced from the street-front for added privacy, it is positioned within one of Gympie’s most established neighbourhoods.

The dwelling is nestled on a 1309m sq allotment, with two-street entry and easy access to the Mary Valley.

IF YOU CAN’T SEE THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

It is located in proximity to the Southside Town Centre Shopping Complex, doctors, dentists and popular eating spots for your convenience.

62 Watson Road Southside.
62 Watson Road Southside.

The residence has a perfect north-easterly aspect and boasts a neat kitchen, separate dining area and three living rooms.

The three generously-sized bedrooms are carpeted and feature built-in wardrobes and fans.

The main bedroom also provides access to the front deck.

Internal steps lead you down to a massive 6.5x5.5m room, perfect for a parents’ or teenagers’ retreat.

62 Watson Rd, Southside.
62 Watson Rd, Southside.

It also creates the possibility for a family room or dual living, depending on your requirements.

Continuing on downstairs you will encounter a spacious laundry, workshop area and a great storeroom.

You can rest assured your cars will be secure in the double remote-controlled garage.

Externally you will find a concreted and powered carport with an undercover walkway leading to the home’s sizeable front deck.

A recent refurbishment includes a new roof, internal paint, floor coverings and a newly constructed rear fence.

If you are searching for a spacious home in a fantastic location, you mustn’t ignore this property’s value and convenience.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mary Valley Fishing Classic is a record breaker

        premium_icon Mary Valley Fishing Classic is a record breaker

        News It was a record breaking crowd at Borumba Dam as anglers descended on the Valley for comp.

        Ute stolen from outside Gympie units

        premium_icon Ute stolen from outside Gympie units

        News Police seek information about a Ute stolen from Gympie.

        Residents urged to stay informed as Teewah fire blows north

        Residents urged to stay informed as Teewah fire blows north

        News Bushfire warning downgraded to advice

        Hi-tech eye-in-the-sky solution offered for shark control

        premium_icon Hi-tech eye-in-the-sky solution offered for shark control

        Environment Shark control drones with live video could save lives, says expert.