YOUR GUIDE: 48 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

STEP INSIDE: 237 Mullins Creek Rd, Goomboorian is one of many open homes being displayed this weekend across the Gympie region.

STEP INSIDE: 237 Mullins Creek Rd, Goomboorian is one of many open homes being displayed this weekend across the Gympie region.

WELCOME to 237 Mullins Creek Rd, Goomboorian.

This large impressive home of 446m sq under roof will wow you with all it has to offer and sits on 66 acres (26.7 ha) of undulating, mostly cleared and semi-timbered country fully fenced into five paddocks.

There are many options that this property offers such as dual living, Air BNB, farming or just a resort lifestyle to enjoy and get away from all the hustle and bustle. Some of the house features include a Besser block and rendered massive level home that stays the perfect temperature all year long.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP ABOVE, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

This is due to reverse cycle airconditioning and a fan and fire place temperature controlling the spacious open planned kitchen, living and dining areas. The chef's kitchen is stunning with Caeserstone benches, dishwasher, 900mm gas stove with electric oven, pantry and heaps of storage and benchspace.

237 Mullins Creek.

The home also boasts a large master retreat style bedroom with airconditioning, fan, huge walk-in robe, and impressive unique ensuite with glass shower.

This area incorporates a private garden and your very own veranda and the two guest bedrooms both equipped with fans and built-ins, have outside access. The family bathroom has a bathtub, separate toilet with powder room and two-way linen cupboard plus there is a good sized laundry.

237 Mullins Creek Rd, Goomboorian

The property also boasts a separate one bedroom granny flat, detached from the house but under the same roof, with kitchen, open planned living plus bathroom.

There is also a massive under cover entertaining area, front covered patio, a luxurious spa and sauna, an outdoor shower, fire pit area and a double lock up garage attached to the house.

Water is not an issue, as the property features a good sized dam plus there is a pump on the creek which can be used for stock and gardens.

On the property is a massive 22.5x10x5m high shed with concrete floor and three phase power, plus a 6x12m shed with concrete floor, insulation and power and an extra farm shed and a caravan carport.

237 Mullins Creek Rd, Goomboorian

Outside also boasts cattle yards, hothouse/grow tunnel and chicken coop, four 5000G tanks and 8500G tank, solar hot water and 5kw of solar panels, a cubby house set in a beautiful established fig tree and a large selection of established fruit trees plus a verge garden.

The current owners have called this property home for more than 20 years and now it is time for someone else to make some great memories. Goomboorian is a sought after area and is located approximately half way between Gympie and the Cooloola Coast.

An inspection is a must to truly appreciate all this property has to offer.