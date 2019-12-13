Menu
TO BE VIEWED: Make sure to check out 16 Nash Street, Gympie this weekend. Photo Leeroy Todd
Property

YOUR GUIDE: 47 Open Homes in the Gympie region this week

Philippe Coquerand
13th Dec 2019 8:11 PM

THIS property offers awesome returns, all under one roof.

16 Nash Street is a freehold flood free property with a booming business and two strong separate tenants, for only $499,995, with a minimum 7.5 per cent return on investment.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

This well-established business has been in operation in Gympie for 25 years and has solid figures to show for it. The business comes with all the equipment and materials (worth more than $100k). walk in, walk out.

Outside 16 Nash Street, Gympie. Photo: Leeroy Todd
The building also has two tenants which makes the entire package a very attractive one, situated only 40 minutes from the Sunshine Coast.

You have a few options with this property.

You can either purchase the property outright and sit back and pick up the income.

Or you could start your own business with great street frontage, live downstairs and also keep another tenant. There is a massive shed down the back as well, so the types of businesses for this area with the council multilevel carpark right next door is a fantastic opportunity for the savvy investor.

Inside 16 Nash Street, Gympie. Photo: Leeroy Todd
If you're looking for a tree change or would like to invest in a region with amazing growth, now is the time to move.

This property will not last on the market.

Call today to arrange an inspection.

Gympie Times

