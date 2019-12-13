YOUR GUIDE: 47 Open Homes in the Gympie region this week

TO BE VIEWED: Make sure to check out 16 Nash Street, Gympie this weekend. Photo Leeroy Todd

THIS property offers awesome returns, all under one roof.

16 Nash Street is a freehold flood free property with a booming business and two strong separate tenants, for only $499,995, with a minimum 7.5 per cent return on investment.

This well-established business has been in operation in Gympie for 25 years and has solid figures to show for it. The business comes with all the equipment and materials (worth more than $100k). walk in, walk out.

Outside 16 Nash Street, Gympie. Photo: Leeroy Todd

The building also has two tenants which makes the entire package a very attractive one, situated only 40 minutes from the Sunshine Coast.

You have a few options with this property.

You can either purchase the property outright and sit back and pick up the income.

Or you could start your own business with great street frontage, live downstairs and also keep another tenant. There is a massive shed down the back as well, so the types of businesses for this area with the council multilevel carpark right next door is a fantastic opportunity for the savvy investor.

Inside 16 Nash Street, Gympie. Photo: Leeroy Todd

If you're looking for a tree change or would like to invest in a region with amazing growth, now is the time to move.

This property will not last on the market.

Call today to arrange an inspection.