YOUR GUIDE: 43 open homes in Gympie

HIDDEN away on 3.72ha, this large family home is ideal for buyers wanting the privacy of a secluded setting and rural outlook together with the convenience of everything Gympie has to offer, less than 10 minutes away.

There is an effortless flow throughout, with generous living and dining spaces and a separate family wing.

As you walk through the open planned living, kitchen and dining areas you are immediately welcomed by the amazing view on your north-facing alfresco area overlooking the pool and your very own lake.

107 Pine Valley Drive, Pie Creek

The kitchen features a large stainless steel five burner gas and electric oven, a huge butler's pantry with ample cupboard space, and a generous six-seater family breakfast bar.

Connected to the kitchen is the main lounge with a large in-built fish tank and standalone fireplace.

There are eight good sized bedrooms all with built-in robes and ceiling fans - enough room for a large or growing family. The kids will love their independence in their very own lounge and play area.

A huge master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite bathroom overlooks the lake and features split system air conditioning, ceiling fan, and private outdoor terrace.

The luxury ensuite is complete with corner spa bath, large double shower, double vanity and toilet.

A big feature of this home is the downstairs living area with includes a large bedroom with a separate shower and toilet, perfect for an additional family member or teenager. The downstairs living room opens onto an outdoor patio with pool access and lovely views.

There is a 2.5 car garage with remote entry and internal access to the house and an additional 10.5x10.4m shed with high clearance and three roller doors.