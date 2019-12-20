Menu
AERIAL FOOTAGE: Don’t miss one of these open homes across the Gympie region this weekend. This is 51 Janke Road, Widgee. Photo: Leeroy Todd Photography
Property

YOUR GUIDE: 37 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

Philippe Coquerand
20th Dec 2019 4:07 PM

THIS unique property boasts a lovely, five bedroom brick home with two bathrooms and two living areas.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE YOUR MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

The larger of the two living areas could easily be converted into a sixth bedroom, with an extra lounge area if needed.

Five good sized cars can be accommodated in the 14x6m carport.

51 Janke Rd, Widgee. Photo: Leeroy Todd Photography
There is extra lockup car accommodation in the 6x9m shed with a workshop and the 6x6m shed is perfect to store stock feed etc and is handy to the stock shelter and chook pen.

You get all of this on a gorgeous 9.88 acres (3.99ha), fully fenced into two paddocks, with plenty of water and only 20 minutes to Southside's Town Centre.

The main house features a fabulous open planned kitchen and living area which opens onto the 24x4.5m outdoor, under cover entertaining area.

Inside 51 Janke Rd, Widgee. Photo: Leeroy Todd Photography
Here you look over the acreage and are able to take in the panoramic, mountain views.

This is an ideal lifestyle property for anyone wanting to have a couple of horses or just sit back and enjoy the peace and quiet and take in the stunning views.

Bring the family or friends and check this property out as soon as possible.

Realistic vendors are now downsizing and ready to move on.

51 Janke Rd, Widgee. Photo: Leeroy Todd Photography
The owner's expectations are very realistic and they are open to reasonable offers.

An inspection is definitely a must to appreciate all this property has to offer.

This property is so close to Gympie with a great sense of privacy and a relaxing feel. Contact the marketing agent to arrange your inspection today.

Gympie Times

