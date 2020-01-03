YOUR GUIDE: 19 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

UP FOR VIEWING: 12 Highfield Drive and 162 Allen Road, CHATSWORTH. Photo: Hannah McLaren

THIS property takes the concept of the 'Granny Flat' to a whole new level.

Ideally positioned on 3 acres (1.2ha) of land, it gives the residents living in these separate structures total privacy and space.

A perfect dual living opportunity.

The main home is located at 12 Highfield Drive.

This well presented property is elevated with a great pastoral outlook, positioned on a quiet country road.

12 Highfield Drive and 162 Allen Road, CHATSWORTH.

The home offers two good size bedrooms, reverse cycle airconditioning, modern kitchen and the lounge leads to a large front veranda.

There is plenty of space for children and pets to play safely plus undercover parking for cars and two water tanks.

Set well back from the road is the second home at 162 Allen Road and also includes two bedrooms, a wood heater, reverse cycle airconditioning, modern kitchen and separate dining.

With ample comfort spaces on the large veranda that wraps around two sides, relax and enjoy a coffee and entertain in the outdoor dining space which offers convenient service from the barbecue.

There is also a double garage, carport and two water tanks.

Each home has its own entrance and solar power.

All of this is set on a spacious parcel of land with a fenced paddock for the two pet cows, plus a good size dam and a lovely rural outlook.

This is a grand opportunity to purchase two homes positioned on quiet country roads.

Call now to book your own private inspection.