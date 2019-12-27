YOUR GUIDE: 13 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

TO BE VIEWED: Make sure to check out this open home, one of 13 in the Gympie region this weekend. Located at 12 Hughes Tce, Gympie. Photo: Contributed

TO BE VIEWED: Make sure to check out this open home, one of 13 in the Gympie region this weekend. Located at 12 Hughes Tce, Gympie. Photo: Contributed

WITH an impressive facade and sitting high with commanding views of the area, this is a rare opportunity to purchase one of the finest Queenslander style residences in Gympie. This home is testament to the grand designs of yesteryear and is set on a massive 1401sq m flat block.

It was built about 1923 and offers a magnificent setting in one of Gympie's most convenient locations.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

Privately positioned, there is a sense of extravagance and tranquil living once you set foot through the grand entry door.

Inside the kitchen at 12 Hughes Tce, Gympie. Photo: Contributed

You will appreciate the high-quality finishes throughout this home which exudes a warm ambience and features elegant furnishings and the wide 6" polished timber flooring.

The extensive floor plan combines multiple oversized living areas, dining and formal areas, all merging seamlessly together to create the perfect entertaining space.

The rooms are expertly orientated, inviting your gaze to the views across the countryside.

Relax and entertain on the extensive back deck or under the gazebo if you like - both providing relaxation spaces for family and friends.

The dining room at 12 Hughes Tce, Gympie.

This extravagant home has been impeccably built, comprising three large bedrooms, two luxurious bathrooms - one including a traditional claw foot bath and the other with a large twin head shower enclosure and a wash basin with tiled splash back depicting the era of the home - multiple living areas, an office and more.

The master bedroom has an extensive walk-in robe and a lavish ensuite.

The home has the traditional Queenslander high ceilings throughout keeping the home cool in the summer months and is warmed by a central fireplace during the cooler nights of winter.

Coloured glass casements, beautiful leadlight in the windows and doors and the carved decorative archways are features that enhance the ambience of the home.

The gourmet entertainers' kitchen is a joy to create in. It includes premium cabinetry, a stainless steel gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher and butcher's block.

The bathroom in 12 Hughes Tce, Gympie.

French doors open directly from the kitchen to the entertainment deck.

This flawlessly designed home is located only a short drive to the Central Shopping Centre, St Patrick's College and other schools, sports fields etc.

The 1401sq m flat block is fully fenced and has a secluded outlook with the privacy screen of a well-established rain forest look garden.

See you at the open home today and tomorrow from 10.30 to 11.30am.