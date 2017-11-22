Your election: where and when

EARLY VOTE: Voters can vote early at Kandanga Post Office and the ECQ's Gympie office at 11 Station Rd.

GYMPIE electors can exercise their rights at 27 polling booths across the electorate on Saturday.

And they can vote early at two wheelchair accessible locations today, tomorrow and Friday - Kandanga Post Office and Queensland Electoral Commission Gympie headquarters in the green former Landmark building at 11 Station Rd, Gympie.

Postal voting is possible, but only if you lodge your application by 7pm today.

Voting is compulsory and voters are required to number all squares on the ballot paper if they want their vote to count.

Saturday polling booths are at Amamoor, Bauple and Chatsworth State Schools, Veterans Community Hall at Cooloola Cove, Cooran State School, Curra Country Club, Glenwood State School, Goomboorian Hall, Gunalda State School, Gympie Senior Citizens Centre, Gympie East State School, Gympie State High, Gympie South State School, Church of Christ Hall in Tucker St, Mary Valley State College at Imbil, James Nash State High, Jones Hill Sate School, Kandanga Community Hall, Kilkivan State School, Lower Wonga Hall, Monkland State School, Pie Creek Hall, Rainbow Beach, Tiaro and Tin Can Bay State Schools, Veteran Hall and Widgee State School.

Maryborough electors can vote at Tiaro and Tinana State Schools, with Nanango booths at Kilkivan and Goomeri state schools.

Nicklin electors can vote at schools at Cooran, Kenilworth, Federal and Cooroy. Noosa booths are at Cooran and Kin Kin schools and Pomona School of Arts.

For Nanango electorate votes in the Kilkivan and Goomeri districts, booths will operate at Goomeri, Kilkivan and Kumbia State Schools.