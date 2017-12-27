Your complete guide to Mothar Mountain Speedway

CHAMPION: Ardie Jonic has won just about everything that a Junior Sedan competitor can win.

CORBET'S Group Mothar Mountain Speedway proudly presents Round one of the 2017 Super Sedan Summer Slam Thursday night 28th December from 6pm.

That's right, as was the case for the inaugural running of the Summer Slam, it is set down for a very special Thursday night racing program.

The event has once again attracted the best Super Sedan competitors from around the country thus ensuring a magnificent night of roaring V/8 action on the Mountain.

This season's Super Sedan Summer Slam will be run over four rounds with the very first round being held at Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway.

Gympie Saloon Car Club President, Allan Jennings said the Slam has attracted more sponsorship following in its second season; with Brims Concrete, Think Money, McCosker Contracting, Ford Wreckers Redcliffe and Ian Boettcher Race Parts all backing the event.

"When we were informed of the extra support that the Slam has this season, we were only too pleased to put our hand up to be a part of it again,” Jennings said.

"These sponsors will ensure that the Gympie fans will get to see the best cars and drivers available.”

Fans will be able to get another close up view of all of the race cars, drivers and crew at the speedway when the pit area will be open to the public between 3-5pm. Souvenir T Shirts will be available during this time.

Race fans should jump at this chance to see the race teams from close quarters and to take photos and get autographs.

Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway begins at 6pm.

SPEEDSTER: Queensland Champion Matt Pascoe puts his Sweet Super Sedan to the test. Matt enjoys the demands of competing on the Mountain and just loves to be in the front of the pack. Contributed

Super Sedan Summer Slam

HEADING the list of nominations for Round One of this season's Summer Slam is current Australian champion Darren Kane.

Kane won this round last season and is confident to repeat that result this season.

Although he has won just about everything; the fire to succeed is still there and he wants to be the first one to take the chequered flag at the end of the feature event and get his campaign for this season's Summer Slam off on the right foot.

Although there are any number of competitors who could rightfully claim favouritism for Round One of the Summer Slam, Queensland champion Matty Pascoe must surely rate as a real chance to win.

Pascoe won at his last appearance on the Mountain when he took out the G150 Classic. He also thoroughly enjoys to race on the demanding mountain track and loves the friendly rivalry between himself and Darren Kane.

There is a whole host of interstate competitors who have been drawn to the Summer Slam and the chance to succeed in it. The profile of a win in the Summer Slam is very high indeed and interstate drivers would just love to win against the locals in Queensland. The large number of drivers who have travelled great distances to be part of the scene on the Mountain only adds to the excitement that the event will provide to the fans.

West Australian Phil Barton probably holds the honour of being the driver who has travelled the greatest distance to compete here. It is a long way to come from Broome and so he has added some holiday time on the Coast as part of the trip. The holidays will be on hold, though, when the race suit is put on and the competition gets under way.

Tasmania will be well represented by multi-award winner Callum Harper, who is keen to have a go on the Mountain. "It is a track that everyone talks about at home; so, let's have a go on it,” he said.

Fellow Tasmanian Adan Beechey is also keen to get acquainted with the local track. He is a top performer at home and is keen to do well in the Summer Slam.

South Australia will be represented by Ryan Alexander, who comes into the Summer Slam with a reputation for hard, fast driving with a passion for winning.

Victorian Michael Nicola has raced on the Mountain previously and has tasted success here.

He would love to lead home the locals in Round One and establish himself as one of the real chances to be the overall winner of the Summer Slam.

Leading an impressive New South Wales challenge for success in the Summer Slam is Lachlan Onley, from Orange. Lachlan has competed on the Mountain previously and wants to improve on those performances.

He is a highly respected competitor throughout Australia and could easily win Round One.

Fellow New South Wales drivers Wayne Dick, from Lithgow, Darren Anning, from Narromine, and Daryl Moon, from Bega, would all love to beat Queensland drivers on their home soil. That old Queensland versus New South Wales rivalry is alive and well.

Of the Queensland-based drivers, Rockhampton's Matthew Williams, knows what it takes to be successful on the Mountain and will be one to watch during all of the action.

Steve Jordan also knows what competing on the Mountain requires. He has tasted success here in a number of classes.

Also in the multi- class driver group is Toowoomba's Sean Black, who recently competed with honours on the Mountain in the Modified Sedan class. He is back in his favoured Super Sedan tonight and ready for success.

Wayne Randall, Ian Brims, Graeme Elliot and Jack Childs would all have to be put into the veteran class these days. None of them, however, has lost that will to succeed and they still love the feeling of winning.

Gympie's Tim O'Shea will fly the local flag in the event, while Dale Christensen began his racing career here as a Junior Sedan and Street Sedan driver, as did Sam Roza.

Junior Sedan Speedweek hits the mountain

THE inaugural running of the Junior Sedan Speedweek has attracted a most impressive list of drivers to Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway for the first of four rounds for these stars of the future.

What began as a discussion topic quickly grew into what now looks like a fully blown, highly sought after and highly competitive series for Junior Sedans.

The four-round series will be run in Gympie, Maryborough (two rounds) and Toowoomba over consecutive nights. This is a big commitment for the Junior Sedan teams, but many have decided to compete in all four rounds.

Gympie club president Allan Jennings said he could not think of a better combination for two series to run in conjunction with each other.

"Super Sedans are the pinnacle of our sport and the Junior Sedans are aptly named as the stars of the future,” he said.

"Hopefully, more of today's juniors will join the Super Sedans in the future.”

Heading the list of Junior Sedans at Thursday night's round one of the Speedweek is current Queensland champion Ardie Jonic.

He has an incredible list of successes on the Mountain and is all set to add something new to his list of wins.

Brisbane-based Casey O'Connell got the better of Ardie at the last Kingaroy meeting before rain caused an early ending to the night's racing.

He is very quick but he has had limited time on the demanding Mountain circuit.

Victorian Kasey Garlick and New South Wales drivers Jackson Goldie and Hayden Brims have travelled quite some distances to compete.

All of them are new to the Mountain but already have quite a reputation for their speed and ability.

Erik Wallace will travel down from Mareeba again this year with high hopes of a better campaign than last year, when mechanical failures ended his trip early.

One of the quiet achievers in the field is third-generation racer Kurtis Peall from Bundaberg.

Kurtis is moulding his own career with some very impressive results already in his short time racing

Rockhampton is well represented in the list of Junior Sedan competitors, with Abi Meehan, Katelyn Storey, Nik Keeley and Braith Hogan all coming to the Mountain.

Maryborough also has a strong list of competitors for the first round of Speedweek.

James Ryan, Kayden Swindells, Ashleigh Moller, Linkin Huth and Ryan Harris are all set to perform well on the Mountain before the series heads to their home track for the next two rounds.

Gympie's competitors will be Josh Rigby and Kynan Poole.

Chris Pagel, Gympie's Mothar Mountain Speedway Contributed

Support Classes to entertain

TO COMPLETE the special Thursday night of racing, Corbet's Group Mothar Mountain Speedway, three classes are on the night's program. Although named as support classes, these divisions will feature some of the best drivers around in each of the classes. Gympie Club can proudly claim to have the best list of Production Sedan drivers within the state. Most of these drivers will be present today.

Josh Crang and Chris Pagel will resume their battle for supremacy that will no doubt continue until the end of the year.

Patrick Brennan, Neil Keldoulis, Doug Rigby, Wade Flikweert and Daniel Henshaw are also in this local battle.

Sunshine Coast's Aaron Sander has beaten them previously and is set to continue that form in his Cortina. Fellow Sunshine Coast member Sarah Franz will return to the fray with a new engine.

Maryborough's Joel Berkley and Mal Pahl will make debut performances in Production Sedans on the Mountain as will Marshall Virtue.

A good field of National 4's will be headed by Tim Weir and the fire breathing Sierra. His main opposition should come from Jack Kay, who returns renewed.

Big improvers this season are Darryl Oliver, Hayden Turner and Braydon Mooney. All could win on the night.

Cairns driver Buddy King will debut on the Mountain; while, Matt Bielby, Bevan Burton, Andrew Pickering and Graham Dawson will hope for a good showing.

Street Stocks will see local Ryan Kahler and New South Wales Champion peter Thompson battle with John Stoward.

Blackwater's Jillian Koch will travel a long way to compete and is keen to do well. Newcomers Rick Cunning, Jayden Snell, Brent Poole and Wade Murie make up the field.