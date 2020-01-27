Your chance to rate Gympie councillors’ performance – again
ARE you happy with how Gympie's councillors performed over the past four years? Or were you left wanting?
Readers are again getting the chance to rate how their council representatives performed after last week's polls were thrown out following a bizarre attempt to influence the outcome.
The polls for Glen Hartwig and Daryl Dodt were the targets of repeat voting, swinging their results against the trend and raising the total vote count far above those of the other councillors.
Ratings range from: an A if you feel their performance was perfect; B if you think they've been good; C if their performance was just passable; D if the jury is still out; E if you believe they were somewhat lacking in their role; and F if you think their time in the council was an outright failure.
The polls will remain open until midnight Thursday.