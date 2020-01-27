Your chance to rate Gympie councillors’ performance – again

Gympie readers are getting another chance to rate the performance of their councillors after last week’s polls were hacked in an attempt to influence the result.

ARE you happy with how Gympie's councillors performed over the past four years? Or were you left wanting?

Readers are again getting the chance to rate how their council representatives performed after last week's polls were thrown out following a bizarre attempt to influence the outcome.

The polls for Glen Hartwig and Daryl Dodt were the targets of repeat voting, swinging their results against the trend and raising the total vote count far above those of the other councillors.

Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.

Ratings range from: an A if you feel their performance was perfect; B if you think they've been good; C if their performance was just passable; D if the jury is still out; E if you believe they were somewhat lacking in their role; and F if you think their time in the council was an outright failure.

The polls will remain open until midnight Thursday.

Reader poll How well do you rate Mark McDonald's performance?

Reader poll How well do you rate Glen Hartwig's performance??

Reader poll How well do you rate Mal Gear's performance?

Reader poll How well do you rate Daryl Dodt's performance?

Reader poll How well do you rate Dan Stewart's performance?

Reader poll How well do you rate Hilary Smerdon's performance?

Reader poll How well do you rate deputy mayor Bob Leitch's performance?

Reader poll How well do you rate Bob Fredman's performance?

