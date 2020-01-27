Menu
Gympie readers are getting another chance to rate the performance of their councillors after last week’s polls were hacked in an attempt to influence the result.
News

Your chance to rate Gympie councillors’ performance – again

scott kovacevic
27th Jan 2020 2:45 PM | Updated: 28th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
ARE you happy with how Gympie's councillors performed over the past four years? Or were you left wanting?

Readers are again getting the chance to rate how their council representatives performed after last week's polls were thrown out following a bizarre attempt to influence the outcome.

The polls for Glen Hartwig and Daryl Dodt were the targets of repeat voting, swinging their results against the trend and raising the total vote count far above those of the other councillors.

Hilary Smerdon, Dan Stewart, Glen Hartwig, Bob Leitch, Mick Curran, Bob Fredman, Mal Gear, Daryl Dodt and Mark McDonald.
Ratings range from: an A if you feel their performance was perfect; B if you think they've been good; C if their performance was just passable; D if the jury is still out; E if you believe they were somewhat lacking in their role; and F if you think their time in the council was an outright failure.

The polls will remain open until midnight Thursday.

Reader poll

How well do you rate mayor Mick Curran's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How well do you rate Mark McDonald's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How well do you rate Glen Hartwig's performance??

View Results

Reader poll

How well do you rate Mal Gear's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How well do you rate Daryl Dodt's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How well do you rate Dan Stewart's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How well do you rate Hilary Smerdon's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How well do you rate deputy mayor Bob Leitch's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How well do you rate Bob Fredman's performance?

View Results

Reader poll

How well do you rate Gympie regional Council's performance for the 2016-2020 term?

View Results
