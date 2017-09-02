Your best bet for a bargain in Gympie

HOW CAN I HELP? Staff at the Salvation Army store in Gympie. Isabell Reedman, Leigh Davison, Noemi Wright, Sharon Reid, Katie Spicer, Yazmin Weygand-Lawson.

FOR many of those most needy in Gympie, or for those eagle-eyed bargain hunters, the Salvation Army store on the Southside is one of the best places to snag a fantastic deal in town.

Locals will have an even greater opportunity to find something for a steal, with the store now opening on Saturdays as well.

Coinciding with both the Salvation Army's Spring Launch and National Op-Shop week, the extended opening hours reflect a strong commitment from staff to the community.

"In the past we had opened on Saturdays, but that unfortunately had to stop for a while,” said store supervisor Leigh Davison.

"But we're back and to celebrate we decided to do something a little more special.”

With cake stalls, raffles and activities (including face-painting) on throughout Saturday, the goal was to both advertise and make a family fun day.

While Ms Davison admitted numbers weren't what many were hoping, that people turned up to the store was cause enough for the fanfare.

"We didn't do any traditional advertising, because that would've come out of the budget,” she said.

"We put flyers up through Mary St, and we had people here - and just getting them to come is enough.”

The decision to open on Saturday was also business-oriented, with the Salvation Army running the risk of missing the weekend bargain hunter and op-shop crowd.

"When you've got people working regular office hours, chances are they won't be able to make it here,” Ms Davison said.

As to why curious locals should make the trip to Stumm Rd?

"We've got a huge range of products, and recently received 10,000 new books,” Ms Davison said.

"But I'm happy to go on record and say we're the cheapest op-shop in Gympie too.”

The Salvation Army store will be open from 8am-12pm every Saturday.