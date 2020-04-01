Menu
CRASH: A woman was taken to Gympie Hospital after being injured in a single vheicle crash near Gympie overnight.
Young woman injured in North Deep Creek Rd crash

Arthur Gorrie
1st Apr 2020 8:26 AM
A WOMAN was injured in a single vehicle crash off North Deep Creek Rd in Gympie overnight.

A Queensland Ambulance Service representative said the car had rolled and collided with a tree, about 8.40pm.

The woman, in her 30s, was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition, suffering minor injuries, the representative said.

Ambulance, police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews also attended a two-vehicle collision in Excelsior Rd yesterday afternoon.

That crash is believed to have occurred about 3.15pm.

To the south, a woman in her 20s was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for observation after a vehicle hit a tree on Old Cobb and Co Lane at Yandina about 6.13pm.

Her condition was described as stable.

