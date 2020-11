A young woman was taken to hospital after hr car crashed into a power pole in Gympie last night.

A YOUNG woman spent the night in Gympie Hospital after she was hurt when her car crashed into a power pole in the early hours of this morning.

The woman, in her 20s, was travelling along Kidgell St when the crash happened, spilling oil and petrol across the road.

Police said she was the only occupant of the car.

She suffered facial injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

