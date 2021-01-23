Menu
A young woman was reportedly injured in a crash at Woolooga this morning. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Young woman hurt in early morning Woolooga crash

JOSH PRESTON
23rd Jan 2021 10:24 AM
A young woman was reportedly hurt in a single car crash at Woolooga this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics were dispatched to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Brooweena Woolooga Rd at about 5.53am.

They assessed one patient, unconfirmed as a woman in her late teens, for minor injuries.

The patient was later taken to Maryborough Hospital in a stable condition.

Also this morning a man was taken to Gayndah Hospital transported in a stable condition with a leg injury following a reported vehicle and pedestrian incident just after 3am.

