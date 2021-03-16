Menu
File photo: A woman is trapped after a single car crash on a rural Sunshine Coast road. Picture: Scottie Simmonds
Young woman hospitalised after car crash into tree

Tegan Annett
15th Mar 2021 7:48 PM
Update 7.46pm:

A teenager was pinned in her crashed vehicle by her legs for almost an hour as emergency services worked to free her.

The 19-year-old woman was the driver and sole occupant of the car when it veered off the road and into a tree around 6pm Monday at Eumundi Kenilworth Road, Eerwah Vale.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were able to free her from the vehicle around 6.48pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said she was trapped by the legs.

She was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with face and leg injuries.

Queensland Police's Forensic Crime Unit also attended the scene and will investigate.

Earlier 6.20pm:

Emergency services are working to free a person trapped in a crashed vehicle.

The single car crash on Eumundi Kenilworth Road at Eerwah Vale was reported to emergency services around 6pm Monday.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene working to free her from the vehicle.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a woman was trapped in the car.

She said the woman was conscious and breathing.

 

She said the car had veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Queensland Ambulance Service is also on the scene.

It comes as the region has experienced consistent rainfall on Monday afternoon.

