Young woman dies in head-on crash with truck

Carlie Walker
28th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
A WOMAN aged in her mid-20s has been killed after her car crashed head-on with a truck on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

The crash happened just a few hundred metres from the Susan River Homstead turn-off about 7.25pm Sunday.

Two other vehicles are believed to have been caught up in the crash.

A man aged in his 20s escaped with no injuries, as did a family in the third car.

The truck driver was also uninjured.

Investigations into the cause were continuing on Sunday night.

The arterial was closed for several hours and traffic from Hervey Bay diverted along Churchill Mine Rd.

