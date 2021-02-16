Young tradies survive nasty head-on crash

The crash scene along Yandina Coolum Rd after a nasty head-on involving three vehicles. Picture: Matty Holdsworth

A young concreter says he is lucky to be alive after being caught up in a "wild" head-on crash that closed a normally busy Sunshine Coast road.

Yandina Coolum Rd, Yandina Creek was shut by police for more than an hour after the three-vehicle crash that put an elderly man in hospital.

Concreters Jackson Geigz and a colleague were driving a truck along the road about 3.10pm and travelling at the 80km/h speed limit.

Mr Geigz said the driver of the red vehicle had swerved in front of him.

"I remember him going head-on for me," Mr Geigz said.

"Then old mate in the red car hit me, rebounded off the truck, flipped and rolled.

"He smashed into the ute which kept on rolling for a while."

Glass and debris were thrown across the road, tyres sent flying and one of the vehicles crashed into a ditch.

As he surveyed the crash scene and watched on as Clayton's Towing pulled one of the wreckages onto the tray, Mr Geigz said he was fortunate to be largely unscathed.

"We didn't get too much damage, just the back wheel which is buckled, but it was very wild," he said.

"Feeling very lucky that's for sure.

"It was a very solid crash."

An elderly man has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a head-on crash on Yandina Coolum Rd. Picture: Matty Holdsworth

The crash trapped one person in a vehicle which required firefighters using hydraulic equipment to break them free from the wreckage.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said an elderly man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with chest and head pain and an arm injury.

She said a critical care paramedic was on-board.

Three other people were also assessed by paramedics.