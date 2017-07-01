Young talent takes top honours in Valley Art Festival

A NEW artist from Bundaberg won the Drawing prize as well as the Novice category at the Mary Valley Art Festival in Imbil this year.
Jake Thompson impressed the judges - Nameer Davis and Brett A Jones, himself an acclaimed drawing expert - with the fluency of his execution in the artwork Under Construction. It won the $400 first prize in the Novice section.
The judges said the subject of the figure and machine was "quite compelling”.
They also applauded Mr Thompson's use of medium and restrained tone, leading to a "beautiful texture of light in the grey water” for L'Ange De Mer, which was awarded the $400 Twin Bunya Award for Drawing.
But everyone at the gala awards presentation on Thursday evening wanted to know who won The Bendigo Bank Open Award, boosted to $2500 as the bank celebrated four years of partnering with the regional festival.
That prize went to Vicki Bennett for Makani, a portrait created in the ethnographic style that used textured charcoal in a tightly shaped composition.
Acclaimed local artist Kym Barrett was highly commended for her Open entry Meet Me On The Road, which the judges praised as a "beautiful use of surface layering” to create an emotionally charged landscape. She shared the highly-commended title with Vanessa Allegra, who entered the artwork Bleached.
MC for the evening was radio and TV personality Jamie Dunn, who pulled an old friend, Agro, out of his bag for impromptu photo opportunities with winners and sponsors.
Gympie artist Penny Horne, a long-time entrant at the Imbil art show and a foundation member of the Curra Art Group, proved that she has dedicated herself to her work by collecting both the first and highly commended awards for the new G150 Heritage category, sponsored by the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The judges' comments described both these works as showing "an intelligent and insightful interpretation of the subject - the everyday humdrum, all too familiar”.
The festival continues today with open viewing 10am-3pm at the Imbil Public Hall, and tomorrow, closing with the popular Bush Haven Youth Awards and People's Choice from 11am.
Visit www.maryvalleyartslink.com.au for more information.
Results: Bendigo Bank Open Award - Vicki Bennett "Makani” 1, Vanessa Allegra "Bleached” and Kym Barrett "Meet Me On The Road” equal highly commended; 3 Dimensional Imbil Friendly Grocer Award - Vit Martinek "Oculus 1” 1, Barry Rosenberg "Snap” HC; Landscape Ron Jeffery Award - Chris Postle "Sunset Shades” 1, Annette Irvine "Hidden Anchorage” HC; Novice - Jake Thompson "Under Construction” 1, Garry Robinson "Coonoongibber Creek 2” HC; Animalia - Kerrie Atkins "Digger's Canvas” 1, Chris Postle "Full Makeover” HC; Still Life Railway Hotel Award - Sherrie Rowan "A Mixed Bunch” 1, Emma Nancarrow "By The Back Door” HC; Human Form/Portraitures - Holly Hughes "Imperfections” 1, Brian Stevenson "Kevin Spacey” and Vanessa Allegra "Melissa” equal HC; MVAF Committee Encouragement Award - Michael Gilling "Sundown”; Drawing Twin Bunya Award - Jake Thompson "L'Ange De Mer” 1, Ray Sparks "Camper” HC; Natural Flora - Dawn Lewis "Rock Garden” 1, Jennie Hawkes Wright "Love In The Mist” HC; Abstract Twin Bunya Park Award - Kym Barrett "Narrow Is The Way” 1, Sarah Larsen "The Active Side of Infinity” HC; G150 Heritage Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce Award - Penny Horne "The Angels Behind The Front” 1, Penny Horne "The Falcon At 123A” HC.