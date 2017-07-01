Young talent takes top honours in Valley Art Festival

Vanessa Allegra is pictured with her artwork Melissa, highly commended in Human Form/Portraitures. She also received a highly-commended certificate in the Open category with Bleached.

A NEW artist from Bundaberg won the Drawing prize as well as the Novice category at the Mary Valley Art Festival in Imbil this year.

Mary Valley Artslink vice-president Lesa Bell (left) with committee secretary Janine Gledhill.

Jake Thompson impressed the judges - Nameer Davis and Brett A Jones, himself an acclaimed drawing expert - with the fluency of his execution in the artwork Under Construction. It won the $400 first prize in the Novice section.

Bendigo Bank representatives Rae Gate (left) and Prue Sheehan admire the Open winning portrait, which won the bank's $2500 prize.

The judges said the subject of the figure and machine was "quite compelling”.

Jane Caraffi (left) and Eloise Martin.

They also applauded Mr Thompson's use of medium and restrained tone, leading to a "beautiful texture of light in the grey water” for L'Ange De Mer, which was awarded the $400 Twin Bunya Award for Drawing.

ART LOVERS: Enjoying the Mary Valley Art Festival Gala Awards Presentation at Imbil on Thursday are Jo Lockwood and Averyll Fitzgerald.

But everyone at the gala awards presentation on Thursday evening wanted to know who won The Bendigo Bank Open Award, boosted to $2500 as the bank celebrated four years of partnering with the regional festival.

Imbil graphic artist Brian Stevenson was surprised to be awarded a highly-commended certificate in the Human Form/Portraitures category for his first competition entry.

That prize went to Vicki Bennett for Makani, a portrait created in the ethnographic style that used textured charcoal in a tightly shaped composition.

"Lady Penelope” Smith (left) with her mother Suzie Smith.

Acclaimed local artist Kym Barrett was highly commended for her Open entry Meet Me On The Road, which the judges praised as a "beautiful use of surface layering” to create an emotionally charged landscape. She shared the highly-commended title with Vanessa Allegra, who entered the artwork Bleached.

Penny Horne with her entries for the G150 Heritage category. The top painting, The Angels Behind The Front, won the category, with the lower painting, The Falcon At 123A, was awarded the highly commended certificate.

MC for the evening was radio and TV personality Jamie Dunn, who pulled an old friend, Agro, out of his bag for impromptu photo opportunities with winners and sponsors.

A panoramic scene of the art show at the Imbil Public Hall.

Gympie artist Penny Horne, a long-time entrant at the Imbil art show and a foundation member of the Curra Art Group, proved that she has dedicated herself to her work by collecting both the first and highly commended awards for the new G150 Heritage category, sponsored by the Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The judges' comments described both these works as showing "an intelligent and insightful interpretation of the subject - the everyday humdrum, all too familiar”.

The festival continues today with open viewing 10am-3pm at the Imbil Public Hall, and tomorrow, closing with the popular Bush Haven Youth Awards and People's Choice from 11am.

Visit www.maryvalleyartslink.com.au for more information.

Results: Bendigo Bank Open Award - Vicki Bennett "Makani” 1, Vanessa Allegra "Bleached” and Kym Barrett "Meet Me On The Road” equal highly commended; 3 Dimensional Imbil Friendly Grocer Award - Vit Martinek "Oculus 1” 1, Barry Rosenberg "Snap” HC; Landscape Ron Jeffery Award - Chris Postle "Sunset Shades” 1, Annette Irvine "Hidden Anchorage” HC; Novice - Jake Thompson "Under Construction” 1, Garry Robinson "Coonoongibber Creek 2” HC; Animalia - Kerrie Atkins "Digger's Canvas” 1, Chris Postle "Full Makeover” HC; Still Life Railway Hotel Award - Sherrie Rowan "A Mixed Bunch” 1, Emma Nancarrow "By The Back Door” HC; Human Form/Portraitures - Holly Hughes "Imperfections” 1, Brian Stevenson "Kevin Spacey” and Vanessa Allegra "Melissa” equal HC; MVAF Committee Encouragement Award - Michael Gilling "Sundown”; Drawing Twin Bunya Award - Jake Thompson "L'Ange De Mer” 1, Ray Sparks "Camper” HC; Natural Flora - Dawn Lewis "Rock Garden” 1, Jennie Hawkes Wright "Love In The Mist” HC; Abstract Twin Bunya Park Award - Kym Barrett "Narrow Is The Way” 1, Sarah Larsen "The Active Side of Infinity” HC; G150 Heritage Mary Valley Chamber of Commerce Award - Penny Horne "The Angels Behind The Front” 1, Penny Horne "The Falcon At 123A” HC.