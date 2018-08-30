Menu
CHAMPS RECOGNISED: Llew O'Brien (centre) proud to announce Gympie's sporting stars receiving the Local Sporting Champions grants. Back (left to right): Ryan Johns, Troy Carlson, Thomas Fea and Nathan Tomlinson. Middle (left to right): Callum Edwards, Jorja Kirsopp, Lillianne Chambers and Breanna Pearce. Front (left to right): Lachlan Wilton, Lilly Stubbins, Hannah Wilcox, Amelia Garner, Brooklyn Warren, Jess Wilcox and Molly Hodgson. Absent: Scott McPake.
News

Young stars make mark

Rebecca Singh
by
30th Aug 2018 10:01 AM
THE number of talented sport stars on the rise in Gympie continues to grow.

The Gympie Times spoke to each of the recipients of the Local Sporting Champions grants about what was their biggest sporting achievement.

Troy Carlson (swimming)

A MONTH ago I came back from the Australian School Swimming Championships.

Troy Carlson.
Troy Carlson. Bec Singh

I won six gold medals, two bronze medals and also got one Australian record.

Hannah Wilcox (hockey)

WHEN I made the Wide Bay hockey team, it was great to meet other people from different areas.

Hannah Wilcox.
Hannah Wilcox. Bec Singh

Amelia Garner (hockey)

SCORING a goal while representing Wide Bay at State Championships which my team went on to win.

Amelia Garner.
Amelia Garner. Bec Singh

Lilly Stubbins (touch football)

GETTING into the State Queensland team for the under-12s girls because it was my first state team.

Lilly Stubbins.
Lilly Stubbins. Bec Singh

Jess Wilcox (squash and hockey)

THE best memory of squash has been going away to travel and meeting new people.

Jess Wilcox.
Jess Wilcox. Bec Singh

I have enjoyed learning new skills from other hockey players around Queensland.

Lachlan Wilton (touch football)

WINNING the shoot-out at the Wide Bay Touch Carnival. It was the first time we had won it in a few years.

Lachlan Wilton.
Lachlan Wilton. Bec Singh

Lillianne Chambers (netball)

BEING selected into 20 umpires out of the state, selected for Wide Bay School Girls and Wide Bay under-16s Thunder Cats.

Lillianne Chambers.
Lillianne Chambers. Bec Singh

Breanna Pearce (netball)

BEING selected in Wide Bay School Girls and selected in Wide Bay under-16s Thunder Cats.

Breanna Pearce.
Breanna Pearce. Bec Singh

Jorja Kirsopp (Aussie rules)

TRAVELLING and being with my teams. We haven't had a team in Gympie and when travelling to meet new people, have our team bond and make something.

Jorja Kirsopp.
Jorja Kirsopp. Bec Singh

Brooklyn Warren (Aussie rules)

MAKING the Queensland Country side because of the experience of playing at an elite level.

Brooklyn Warren.
Brooklyn Warren. Bec Singh

Thomas Fea (squash)

BEING able to achieve at a high level and achieve well at a high level.

Thomas Fea.
Thomas Fea. Bec Singh

As a senior member of the team and being able to give back to the younger kids.

Nathan Tomlinson (football)

GOING to State Championships because it was a high level and fun competing against some of the better players.

Nathan Tomlinson.
Nathan Tomlinson. Bec Singh

Ryan Johns (rugby league)

MAKING State Titles and representing Wide Bay also making the Sunshine Coast team.

Ryan Johns.
Ryan Johns. Bec Singh

Molly Hodgson (hockey)

GETTING selected as Queensland shadow for the first time.

Molly Hodgson.
Molly Hodgson. Bec Singh

Callum Edwards (rugby league)

MAKING State Championships and making the Sunshine Coast team.

Callum Edwards.
Callum Edwards. Bec Singh
