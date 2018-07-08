Young skaters need own skate space

The concept plan for the new youth precinct includes paths for skaters and scooter riders.

The concept plan for the new youth precinct includes paths for skaters and scooter riders. Contributed

Letter to the editor by G Penrose

I REFER to the proposed skate/bike development at the Memorial Pool.

As the grandmother of several, four of whom are under 10, could I make a comment.

One of their enjoyable activities is playing on skate board earth mounds in a local park.

Two have just learned to ride bikes and are still wobbly.

But when they visited Gympie and the Nelson Reserve concrete area, they were told in no uncertain terms by bigger boys to go away.

To persist would have been dangerous.

So, we came home.

Could the organisers of the draft plans please consider a "learner” area for little ones to skate/bike please?

G Penrose,

Veteran