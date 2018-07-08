Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The concept plan for the new youth precinct includes paths for skaters and scooter riders.
The concept plan for the new youth precinct includes paths for skaters and scooter riders. Contributed
News

Young skaters need own skate space

by bold
8th Jul 2018 12:01 AM

Letter to the editor by G Penrose

I REFER to the proposed skate/bike development at the Memorial Pool.

As the grandmother of several, four of whom are under 10, could I make a comment.

One of their enjoyable activities is playing on skate board earth mounds in a local park.

Two have just learned to ride bikes and are still wobbly.

But when they visited Gympie and the Nelson Reserve concrete area, they were told in no uncertain terms by bigger boys to go away.

To persist would have been dangerous.

So, we came home.

Could the organisers of the draft plans please consider a "learner” area for little ones to skate/bike please?

G Penrose,

Veteran

feedback gympie regional council memorial pool skate park
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    One year on, Tristan is still defying odds

    premium_icon One year on, Tristan is still defying odds

    News One year after a Rainbow Beach teen was critically injured in a bike accident, he continues to amaze

    • 8th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
    Urwin: 'If they can't score, they can't win'

    premium_icon Urwin: 'If they can't score, they can't win'

    News 'I was really impressed with our boys defence'

    Two hospitalised after crash blocks road

    Two hospitalised after crash blocks road

    News UPDATE: Two people taken to hospital with injuries after a crash

    REVEALED: New baby dolphin is causing a buzz

    premium_icon REVEALED: New baby dolphin is causing a buzz

    News A NEW addition to Tin Can Bay's famous dolphin feeding institution.

    Local Partners