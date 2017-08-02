Young performers shine on Gympie eisteddfod stage

IN TUNE: Bridie Millard puts in some practice on her flute before her Gympie and District Eisteddfod performance.

HUNDREDS of talented young performers have taken to the Gympie Civic Centre stage in this year's Gympie and District Eisteddod.

The eisteddfod continues until Friday night, August 4.

Results for sections from Friday night to Tuesday morning are as follows:

FRIDAY EVENING

DANCE

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Kylie Goeldner

Contemporary - 7 years and under:

1st Madeleine Trueman 80 marks, 2nd Olivia Frahm-Bell 79.

Jazz Up Tempo (excluding Cabaret) - 7 to 10 years:

1st Mikayla Robertson 83, 2nd Abigail Holt 82, 3rd Shana Millwood 81. Highly Commended Olivia Blackman 80.

Tap Dance - Any Style -7 years and under:

1st Madeleine Trueman 83, 2nd Bridget Adamson 81.

Classical Ballet - 7 years and under:

1st Anna Wilkinson 82, 2nd Aimee Trego 80, 3rd Bridget Adamson 79.

SATURDAY MORNING

DANCE

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Kylie Goeldner

Jazz Up Tempo (excluding Cabaret) - 7 years and under:

1st Anna Wilkinson 83, 2nd Madeleine Trueman 82, 3rd Bridget Adamson 81.

Highly Commended Aliyah Tomholt 80, Makailei Bath 80, Nailani Jones 80.

Slow Modern/Lyrical/Neo - 8 to 10 years:

1st Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy 86, 2nd Alysha Van Veen 84, 3rd Olivia Blackman 83. Highly Commended Shana Millwood 81 marks

Highly Commended Yamina Yehoshua 81, lilyana McIntyre 81, Scarlett Dowling 81.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

DANCE

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Kylie Goeldner

Slow Modern/Lyrical/Neo -7 years and under:

1st Madeleine Trueman 81, 2nd Anna Wilkinson 80, 3rd Amber Holmnas 79. Highly Commended Bridget Adamson 78.

Slow Modern/Lyrical/Neo -11 to 13 years:

1st Georgia Wall 84, 2nd Nea McLean 82, 3rd Olivia Hunt 81. Highly Commended Sophie Sharry 80.

Classical Ballet - 8 to 10 years:

1st Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy 82, 2nd Emiliana Wood 81, 3rd Lilyana McIntyre 801/2. Highly Commended Yamina Yehoshua 79, Eva Skinner 79.

Classical Ballet - 11 to 13 years:

1st Tegan Sismey 83, 2nd Georgia Wall 82, 3rd Nea McLean 81.

SATURDAY EVENING

DANCE

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Kylie Goeldner

Jazz Up Tempo (excluding Cabaret) - 12 years and under - 4-20 dancers:

1st My Dance Space 2 84, 2nd My Dance Space 3 83, 3rd Black Swan School of Dance 82. Highly Commended My Dance Space 1 81.

Contemporary - 11 to 13 years:

1st Jannali Shorey 84, 2nd Georgia Wall 83, 3rd Nea McLean 81. Highly Commended Naomi Van Veen 80, My Dance Space 1 80 marks, My Dance Space 1 80.

Contemporary - 8 to 10 years. Time limit - maximum 3 minutes:

1st Emiliana Wood 84, 2nd Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy 83, 3rd Eva Skinner 81. Highly Commended Matilda Wood 80, Marleigh Ritchings 80.

SUNDAY MORNING

DANCE

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Kylie Goeldner

Duo/Trio: Slow Modern/Lyrical/Neo-/Duo - 12 years and under:

1st Naomi Van Veen, Alysha Van Veen 84, 2nd Meg Tolput, Nea McLean 82, 3rd Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy, Maya Middlebrook 80. Highly Commended Eva Skinner, Emiliana Wood, Sienna Cunningham 791/2.

Classical Ballet - 14 and 15 Years:

1st Talena Cleyne 82, 2nd Anekah Hinchliff 81, 3rd Siana Main 80.

Tap Dance - Any Style - 8 to 10 years:

1st Matilda Wood, 83, 2nd Mikayla Robertson 82, 3rd Olivia Blackman 81. Highly Commended Jasmine Hazelden 80, Charlotte Fennell 80.

SUNDAY MORNING

DANCE

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Kylie Goeldner

Slow Modern/Lyrical/Neo -14 and 15 years:

1st Siana Main 84, 2nd Talena Cleyne 83, 3rd Anekah Hinchliff 82. Highly Commended Jesslyn McPhee 81.

Tap Dance - Any Style - 14 and 15 years:

1st Anekah Hinchliff 81.

Duo/Trio: Jazz Up Tempo (excluding Cabaret) - /Duo - 18 years and under:

1st Jamie Marquis, Claire Laffey 82.

Contemporary - 16 to 18 years:

1st Claire Laffey 81, 2nd Jamie Marquis 80.

Jazz Up Tempo (excluding Cabaret) - 14 and 15 years:

1st Anekah Hinchliff 81.

SUNDAY MORNING

INSTRUMENTAL

Prospectors' Hall

Adjudicator Helen Little

Any Woodwind/brass Instrument - 9 years and under - Own Choice:

1st Sarina Morrow 88, 2nd Madeleine Suttie 85, 3rd Shayla Ayres 83. Highly Commended Jasmine Lowry 80, Ronald English 80.

Any Stringed Instrument - 10 years - Own Choice:

1st Oscar Sheard 81.

Any Stringed Instrument - 11 years - Own Choice - Not Classical Style:

1st Grace Barnett 88, 2nd Joely Adamik 85, 3rd Maya McPhee 84. Highly Commended Keely Jackson 83.

Any Stringed Instrument - 8 years and under - Own Choice:

1st Emily Collyer 85, 2nd Ava Sheard 83.

ANY STRINGED INSTRUMENT - 12 years -Own Choice - Not Classical Style:

1st Chloe Shieh 91, 2nd Hannah Johnston 86.

Any Woodwind/brass Instrument - 11 years - Own Choice - Not Classical Style:

1st Bridie Millard 86, 2nd Ashlee Carty 85, 3rd Tarlie Ayres 83. Highly Commended Amelia Garner 82, Tahlia Beckett 82.

Any Stringed Instrument - 9 years - Own Choice:

1st Amy Morrison 86, 2nd Grace Palm 84, 3rd Chelsey McPhee 83.

Any Stringed Instrument - 11 years and under - Own Choice - Classical Style:

1st Grace Barnett 87, 2nd Joely Adamik 84, 3rd Jessie Mulvena 82. Highly Commended Talia Campbell 81, Maya McPhee 80.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

DANCE

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Kylie Goeldner

Duo/Trio: Slow Modern/Lyrical/Neo - 18 years and under:

1st Hailee Dean, Dannika-Lee Lyon 82, 2nd Jamie Marquis, Claire Laffey 81, 3rd Emiliana Wood, Emma Carrier 80.

Tap Dance - Any Style - 11 to 13 years:

1st Amber Harm 82, 2nd Georgia Wall 81, 3rd Brair Kark 80.

Contemporary - 14 And 15 Years:

1st Talena Cleyne 82, 2nd Eliza Hobson 81, 3rd Jesslyn McPhee 80, Highly Commended Anekah Hinchliff 79, Mackenzie Morgan 79.

Jazz Up Tempo (excluding Cabaret) - 16 to 18 years:

1st Claire Laffey 83, 2nd Dana Beyer 81.

Slow Modern/Lyrical/Neo -16 to 18 years:

1st Claire Laffey 82.

Duo/Trio : Jazz Up Tempo (excluding Cabaret) - /duo - 12 years and under:

1st Hannah, Noah & Zander Henderson 81, 2nd Gemma Dawson, Thea Dawson 80.

Jazz Up Tempo (excluding Cabaret) - 11 to 13 years:

1st Naomi Van Veen 84, 2nd Georgia Wall 83, 3rd Lucy Brander 82. Highly Commended Brair Kark 81.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

INSTRUMENTAL

Prospectors' Hall

Adjudicator Helen Little

ANY WOODWIND/BRASS INSTRUMENT - 11 years and under Own Choice - Classical Style: 1st Lilly Stubbins 84, 2nd Mirage Hunter Demecs 83.

ANY WOODWIND/BRASS INSTRUMENT - 13 and 14 years Own Choice - Not Classical Style: 1st Keiara Armstrong (Baritone Saxophone) 86, 2nd Ella Frampton 85, 3rd Cassie Richards 84. Highly Commended Tobi Geri 83, Jenna Heilbronn 83.

ANY STRINGED INSTRUMENT - 15 to 18 years Own Choice - Not Classical Style: 1st Brianna Coles 82, 2nd Krystal Jones 80.

ANY STRINGED INSTRUMENT - 13 and 14 years Own Choice - Not Classical Style: 1st Sarah Thomas 84, 2nd Jesslyn McPhee 83.

ANY STRINGED INSTRUMENT - DUET - 14 years and under Own Choice: 1st Chloe Shieh, Sarah Thomas 89; 2nd Talia Campbell, Richelle Bath 81.

ANY STRINGED INSTRUMENT - 12 to 14 years Own Choice - Classical Style: 1st Chloe Shieh 91, 2nd Sarah Thomas 86, 3rd Hannah Johnston 84. Highly Commended Jesslyn McPhee 83.

SUNDAY EVENING

DANCE

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Kylie Goeldner

CONTEMPORARY - GROUPS: 4-20 Dancers: 1st Dance Plus 86, 2nd Dance Form 84.

CONTEMPORARY - 12 years and under 4 -20 Dancers: 1st My Dance Space 84, 2nd Focus on Dance 83, 3rd Dance Form 2 81. Highly Commended Dance Form 1 80.

JAZZ UPTEMPO (excluding Cabaret) - GROUPS 4-20 Dancers: 1st Dance Form 85.

JAZZ UP TEMPO (EXCLUDING CABARET) - 18 years and under 4 -20 Dancers: 1st Dance Form 84, 2nd The Dance Centre Peregian Springs 83, 3rd Dance Plus 82. Highly Commended Focus on Dance 81, James Nash S.H.S. Dance Group 81.

CONTEMPORARY - 18 years and under 4 - 20 Dancers: 1st Dance Plus 86, 2nd The Dance Centre Peregian Springs 84, 3rd Dance Form 83. Highly Commended Focus on Dance 82.

MONDAY MORNING

INSTRUMENTAL

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Helen Little

STRING ENSEMBLE OR ORCHESTRA - Year 12 and under Own Choice: 1st James Nash SHS. String Ensemble 85.

CONCERT BAND - Year 12 and under (No Vocalist permitted) Own Choice: 1st James Nash SHS. Concert Band 87, 2nd Cooloola Christian College 85.

CONCERT BAND - PRIMARY SCHOOLS (No Vocalist permitted) Own Choice: 1st Gympie South Junior Concert Band 86, 2nd Gympie West SS 85, 3rd Gympie South Beginner Concert Band 83.

STAGE BAND - YEAR 12 AND UNDER Own Choice: 1st Cooloola Christian College 85, 2nd James Nash SHS. Stage Band 84.

STRING ENSEMBLE OR ORCHESTRA - PRIMARY SCHOOLS Own Choice: 1st Gympie South State School 86, 2nd Gympie West State School 84.

MONDAY AFTERNOON

INSTRUMENTAL

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Helen Little

RECORDER ENSEMBLE - 13 years and under Own Choice: 1st Gympie South State School 88.

RECORDER /DUET - 13 years and under Own Choice: 1st Tarlie Ayres, Tahlia Beckett 86, 2nd Phoebe Penny, Emjaye Garwood 84, 3rd Tayla-Fay Beckett, Alexis Waterson 83.

SMALL INSTRUMENTAL ENSEMBLE STRINGS - PRIMARY SCHOOLS - Any combination of instruments - 4 to 15 players Own Choice: 1st Gympie Central State School 86, 2nd Jones Hill State School 85, 3rd Gympie East State School 83.

SMALL INSTRUMENTAL ENSEMBLE - STRINGS Year 12 and under - Any combination of instruments 4 to 15 players Own Choice: 1st James Nash SHS Lark 86.

SMALL INSTRUMENTAL ENSEMBLE - WOODWIND/BRASS Year 12 and under - Any combination of instruments 4 to 15 players Own Choice: 1st James Nash SHS Ensemble No.1 86, 2nd James Nash SHS Ensemble No. 3 85, 3rd James Nash SHS Ensemble No. 2 84. Highly Commended James Nash SHS Ensemble No. 4 80.

MONDAY EVENING

INSTRUMENTAL

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Helen Little

ANY WOODWIND/BRASS INSTRUMENT - 12 years Own Choice - Not Classical Style: 1st Milla Kennedy 86, 2nd Emily Breedon 85, 3rd Shae Grambower 84.

ANY WOODWIND/BRASS INSTRUMENT - 12 to 14 years Own Choice - Classical Style: 1st Lahni Edwards 87, 2nd Tobi Geri 85, 3rd Emily Breedon 83. Highly Commended Elora Rookyard 81.

ANY STRINGED INSTRUMENT - /DUET - 18 years and under Own Choice: 1st Grace Rackemann & Chloe Shieh 89, 2nd Matthias & Charity Kauffman 87.

Duet : INSTRUMENTAL /DUET ANY COMBINATION OF INSTRUMENTS ( INCLUDING PIANO) Own Choice: 1st Chloe Shieh, Brianna Coles 90, 2nd Joely Adamik, Hadassah Covert 85.

ANY STRINGED INSTRUMENT - 15 to 18 years Own Choice - Classical Style: 1st Krystal Jones 81.

ANY WOODWIND AND/OR BRASS INSTRUMENT- /DUET 18 years and under Own Choice: 1st James Nash SHS Duet No.1 85.

SMALL INSTRUMENTAL ENSEMBLE - ANY COMBINATION OF INSTRUMENTS ( INCLUDING PIANO) Own Choice 4 to 15 Players: 1st Gympie Strings 84.

INSTRUMENTAL SOLO - ANY INSTRUMENT INCLUDING PIANO Own Choice: 1st Chloe Shieh 88.

ANY WOODWIND/BRASS INSTRUMENT - 15 to 18 years Own Choice. - Not Classical Style: 1st Joel Sheehan 88, 2nd Hayden Capell 86, 3rd Simon Mahoney 85.

TUESDAY MORNING

INSTRUMENTAL

Heritage Theatre

Adjudicator Helen Little

SMALL INSTRUMENTAL ENSEMBLE - WOODWIND/BRASS PRIMARY SCHOOLS Any combination of instruments - 4 to 15 players Own Choice: 1st Gympie South Saxophone Ensemble 87, 2nd Gympie South Flute Ensemble 86, 3rd Tied Gympie South Brass Ensemble tied Gympie West SS 2 both 84. Highly Commended Gympie South Clarinet Ensemble 82, Gympie West SS 1 82.

SMALL INSTRUMENTAL ENSEMBLE - PERCUSSION PRIMARY SCHOOLS 4 to 15 players Own Choice: 1st St Patrick's Primary School 85, 2nd Gympie South Senior Marimbas 84, 3rd Gympie South Ding Dongs 83, Highly Commended Two Mile SS Marimba Group A 82, Highly Commended Two Mile SS Marimba Group B 82, Highly Commended Gympie South Junior Marimbas 82, Highly Commended Gympie South Drum Corps 82.

SMALL INSTRUMENTAL ENSEMBLE - 13 yrs and under Any combination of instruments - 4 to 15 Players Own Choice: 1st Gympie South State School 84, 2nd Widgee State School 83, 3rd Jones Hill SS Djembe Ensemble 82. Highly Commended Gympie Central SS Small Ensemble 81, Jones Hill SS Marimba Ensemble 81.

