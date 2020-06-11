Young parents’ heartbreak: ‘She passed away in our arms’

TRAGIC BLOW: Rockhampton's James Davidson and Bailey Busk, pictured in happier times, are mourning the loss of their baby girl Luna Jade.

BAILEY Busk and James Davidson are feeling unimaginable grief.

Their baby girl, Luna Jade, died in their arms just hours after being born, her little heart giving way.

Bailey underwent an emergency caesarean at Rockhampton Hospital after she and James were involved in a serious single-vehicle accident on the Bruce Highway at St Lawrence about 3pm on Saturday.

Bailey and James, who are both in their 20s, were stabilised on scene before being airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

A heartbroken Bailey detailed the tragic events that followed in an emotional Facebook post.

"We were taken to the Rockhampton Hospital via helicopter where I went into surgery almost immediately to deliver our baby," the post read.

"She was not breathing when she was birthed. The doctors managed to revive her after 10 minutes but her heart was too weak to support her and a few hours after delivery, she passed away in mine and James's arms.

"We lost our baby girl with only 11 days to go.

"RIP our Luna Jade Davidson."

Natasha Ten-Bohmer has set up a Go Fund Me page to help her close friends after the loss of their "beautiful baby girl".

She hopes to raise $10,000 to help with the cost of Luna's funeral and other expenses.

