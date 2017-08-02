Young musicians triumph at Eisteddfod

In their own words: Young Gympie Musicians: Young Gympie musicians performing at the 2017 Eisteddfod reflect on their music and why they love to perform.

WITH many of the young performers at the Gympie Eisteddfod barely being tall enough to see over a piano, one could be forgiven for overlooking how confident and talented these performers are.

Many of them are already Eisteddfod veterans, having performed music for most of their young lives and are extremely confident already.

Sisters Chelsea and Jessica Martell, 8 and 10 years old respectively, have both come away with certificates from yesterday afternoon's piano competition.

"I really like the way the piano sounds. It's great to play,” Chelsea said.

When it comes to the choice of pieces to perform as well, the young competitors have shown just how diverse tastes can be at the Eisteddfod.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I'm a really big fan of music from the movies,” Jessica said.

"The music from Harry Potter I just love.”

What's immediately noticeable when talking to the musicians is just how humble they are.

Unburdened by ego, it's clear the thrill and joy of playing the music they love is what's driving them to head back to the Eisteddfod again and again.

"I've been playing here for about three years now,” Madeleine Suttie said.

"With the piano, I like exercising my fingers and having a good time on stage.”

Taking away second and third prizes in her division today, Madeleine is displaying an aptitude well beyond her 10 years.

Waiting in the lobby of the Gympie Civic Centre, an adjudicator gave special mention to Madeleine as she walked by.