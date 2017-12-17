Young mum's sweet, random act of kindness

Letter writer says there is some abuse of disabled parking spots in Mary St, where parking is at a premium.

Letters to the Editor

RANDOM ACT OF KINDNESS

THIS happened to my wife and I while shopping at Gympie Central last week.

While talking to my wife in the main concourse a young mother and her daughter approached and gave us a lovely packet of shortbreads. My wife inquired to the reason for the gift and the young mother simply stated it was 'a random act of kindness' and she then moved on.

My wife and I were both taken back by this wonderful gesture. Sadly that generous act is something you rarely see in society today. We are very grateful for the shortbreads and will certainly enjoy them with family over Christmas.

A random act of kindness at Gympie Central has already made somebody's Christmas. Donna Jones

To the young mother and her daughter, you have displayed a wonderful generosity and a kind and caring attitude.

You are a credit to yourselves and society. You have renewed our faith in people and the world. You are a great role model for your daughter and others.

Thank you!

Merry Christmas to you both.

John & Joy Longhurst,

Maidment Court, Gympie

Yummy shortbread. agcreations

DISABLED PARKING ABUSE IN MARY STREET

THE intention of a Disabled Parking label on a car is for it to have access to signed designated parking spaces, in our case, in Gympie shopping areas.

Above half an hour, this permits holders 'unlimited' use of the space.

The spirit of that permit is in cases of extended medical or other extenuating circumstances. Any perceived abuse of that privilege is unable to be questioned legally by an authorised parking inspector.

No shop keeper or employee can park in Mary Street for other than normal delivery purposes during business hours.

There are allocated areas for their long term parking, such as Nelson Reserve, Nash Street or Civic Centre.

Yet over the past year one shop keeper/employee or successive shopkeepers/employees has constantly occupied a Disabled Parking spot in Mary Street all day with their vehicle.

Nothing can be done about it, apparently.

This creates a long gap between spaces for other designated drivers and their passengers.

Generally speaking, one rarely sees these spots misused by Gympie residents, for which I say thank you for your respect which is much appreciated.

G. Penrose,

Veteran

EXTRA HIGHWAY RAMPS MAKE SENSE

SEEMS there's some good news, although details are sketchy (as expected when our council's 'secret society' is at play).

It seems our council has actually advocated for our best interests and managed to get Transport and Main Roads to look again at the pathetic southern access to and from the proposed new highway and 'additional ramps' will be built in the Flood/Penny Road area.

If this is true it's one down in the need for Gympie to be considered in the building of the bypass, rather than just being bypassed.

Opening of the new section of the Bruce Highway south of Gympie recently, Gympie MP Tony Perrett, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and Gympie Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

Council should be congratulated for their efforts, although one has to wonder why they haven't made this more public knowledge (and who they don't wish to upset?), desperate as they should be for good news amongst so much bad press.

Ye ha! It should mean the highway will actually be flood proof, and we won't have to suffer what was never planned or done properly as a southern connection to and from Gympie.

The idea of only having northern traffic access at this major junction should've been jumped on when first mooted. Hopefully the stupidity it was has been avoided.

Now, what about the 'main connection' on the Gympie Connection Road and a sensible plan to get traffic across the river?

What's on the original plans is nothing but another nonsense that needs addressing before the highway build starts.

Maybe if our MPs were anything but photogenic they'd play a role in fixing that?

(in my dreams)

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket

GONE TOO SOON

I WOULD like to express my deepest sympathy to the families of Juliana Warne for their loss during this sad time.

Juliana has been called to God too soon and I would like to thank her for all her support and guidance throughout the years.

Juliana was the eldest of five children and will be deeply missed within our community.

Doreen Beuthin,

Red Hill Rd, Gympie