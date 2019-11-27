Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Crime

Young mum pleads guilty to assaulting cop

Felicity Ripper
27th Nov 2019 6:04 PM | Updated: 7:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG mother has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a tavern and assaulting another woman.

Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt is accused of assaulting police at CBX at Caloundra on June 7 when she also allegedly failed to leave a licensed premises and obstructed police.

It is alleged Bishop-Hewitt assaulted another woman in a separate incident on July 28.

She appeared at Caloundra Magistrates Court today and pleaded guilty to 11 charges.

Bishop-Hewitt's bail was enlarged and she is due to be sentenced on December 17.

assault police caloundra cbx caloundra magistrates court coco jb joyce bishop-hewitt guilty plea
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATES: Lightning strikes cause Widgee bushfire, reports say

        premium_icon UPDATES: Lightning strikes cause Widgee bushfire, reports...

        News Another bushfire has broken out north of Gympie.

        Severe storm, 90km/h winds headed for Gympie

        premium_icon Severe storm, 90km/h winds headed for Gympie

        News The Gympie region could be in for a severe storm this afternoon with destructive...

        One man riot became eight-hour drug siege

        premium_icon One man riot became eight-hour drug siege

        News Drug madness wrecks welfare housing unit and brings Gympie man to court on multiple...

        Car jumps kerb in Mary St and pins shopper

        premium_icon Car jumps kerb in Mary St and pins shopper

        News Emergency services are still on the scene of the incident in the heart of Gympie