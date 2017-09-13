32°
Young McDonald's staff to earn less than other workers

by Sharri Markson

THE Shoppies union has struck obscene pay deals with fast food giant McDonald's in which young workers earn $5 an hour less than their peers on the award rate.

Federal Government analysis of how McDonald's pays its young workers has revealed 16, 17 and 18-year-olds on the enterprise agreement negotiated by the Shop Distributive and Allied ­Employees union are paid $5 an hour less on weekends than peers on the award rate - equivalent to $36 less a week or $1728 a year.

Worse, the union then deducts between $7.90 and $19.60 a fortnight in membership fees from the young workers' salary, depending on the number of hours worked.

Internal data from the SDA reveals 13 per cent of its membership are under 18 years old.

This means the union would collect somewhere between $5.7 million and up to $14 million a year from teenage members, depending on the hours they were working each week.

