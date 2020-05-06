‘Young man’ seen on trail bike stolen from Southside

This trail bike was stolen from the Southside last month.

This trail bike was stolen from the Southside last month.

POLICE are appealing for information regarding a trail bike stolen from the Southside last month after a “young man” was later seen riding it in Gympie.

Queensland Police media sources said offender/s entered a shed in the backyard of a property on Groundwater Road through an unlocked roller door and removed the bike sometime between 5pm on April 5 and 3.30pm on April 6.

“The trail bike is described as a bright yellow 2016 Yamaha YZ450F off-road motorcycle with no registration plates,” police sources said.

“Since the offence being reported, the bike has been sighted once travelling along Fortune Court, Gympie by a young man.

“Anyone who has information about the location of the stolen motorcycle or the offence itself is encouraged to contact police and report.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000693236 within the online suspicious activity form.