Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young man rolled his car at Imbil last night. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic
A young man rolled his car at Imbil last night. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic
News

Young man rolls car in late night Imbil crash

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
22nd Aug 2020 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A SECOND Gympie region crash last night saw a young man roll his car on a notorious Imbil road.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Yabba Creek Rd at about 6pm, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

READ MORE

The patient, a man in his 20s, suffered an arm injury and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

In another local crash, a woman in her 30s had to be cut free from her vehicle after tumbling five metres down an embankment at Kin Kin.

The two incidents continue a bleak recent trend on Gympie region roads, which has seen a number of fatal crashes.

21-year-old local man Jorn Gilbert-Hall was killed after his car struck a pole, also on Yabba Creek Rd earlier this month.

Just days later, 48-year-old Emeral man Dean Khan died after a serious motorbike crash at Coles Creek.

Police said Khan’s body was found between the two northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway, about 200m south of the Mary Valley Link Road overpass.

emergency services gympie crashes gympie news imbil crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell
    • 22nd Aug 2020 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman trapped in her car after late night crash at Kin Kin

        Premium Content Woman trapped in her car after late night crash at Kin Kin

        News Firefighters had to help cut her from the vehicle.

        Rainbow Beach Droughtrunners helps fire victims, says thanks

        Premium Content Rainbow Beach Droughtrunners helps fire victims, says thanks

        News LETTER: Rainbow Beach Droughtrunners thanks community and is still taking donations...

        Man in custody as police investigate alleged homicide

        Premium Content Man in custody as police investigate alleged homicide

        Crime Officers investigate the alleged homicide of a woman

        Crime scene established as woman found dead

        Premium Content Crime scene established as woman found dead

        Crime Queensland Police Service officers and forensics are on scene and have blocked...