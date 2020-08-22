Young man rolls car in late night Imbil crash

A young man rolled his car at Imbil last night. Photo: Zizi Averill. Generic

A SECOND Gympie region crash last night saw a young man roll his car on a notorious Imbil road.

Paramedics were called to the scene of a single vehicle rollover on Yabba Creek Rd at about 6pm, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The patient, a man in his 20s, suffered an arm injury and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

In another local crash, a woman in her 30s had to be cut free from her vehicle after tumbling five metres down an embankment at Kin Kin.

The two incidents continue a bleak recent trend on Gympie region roads, which has seen a number of fatal crashes.

21-year-old local man Jorn Gilbert-Hall was killed after his car struck a pole, also on Yabba Creek Rd earlier this month.

Just days later, 48-year-old Emeral man Dean Khan died after a serious motorbike crash at Coles Creek.

Police said Khan’s body was found between the two northbound lanes of the Bruce Highway, about 200m south of the Mary Valley Link Road overpass.