Young man injured after being trapped in vehicle

A crash has occurred on the Bruce Highway in Forest Glen this afternoon. Photo: John McCutcheon

UPDATE 3PM:

A YOUNG man has suffered head and neck injuries after being trapped in his vehicle on the Bruce Highway.

The driver in his 20s collided with another vehicle and rolled just before the Nambour Connection Rd turn-off.

A QAS spokeswoman said two female patients also sustained minor injuries and were able to get out of their vehicle.

Sunshine Coast Daily photographer John McCutcheon is at the scene and said the northbound lane was still closed.

The young man was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Avoid the area if possible.

EARLIER:

ONE person is trapped in their vehicle after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

The driver's car rolled after colliding with another vehicle at 2pm, heading northbound in the Forest Glen area.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three patients were being assessed at the scene.

Critical Care is also attending the incident.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

More to come.