Young man in serious condition after alleged Gympie wounding
A YOUNG man is in a serious condition after sustaining a severe injury in an alleged wounding late last night.
Paramedics were called to a private Gympie address at around 11.55pm, where they found a male aged in his 20s in need of immediate treatment.
The man was taken to Gympie Hospital with a chest wound and his condition was listed as serious, according to Queensland Ambulance Service media sources.
A male teenager was also taken to Gympie Hospital with a shoulder injury, but the teen was in a stable condition.