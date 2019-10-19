Young man in critical condition after bad Pomona crash

FILE PHOTO: The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter has airlifted a young man after a bad crash in Pomona.

FILE PHOTO: The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter has airlifted a young man after a bad crash in Pomona. Mike Knott BUN100719RACQ4

A YOUNG man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition this morning after crashing his car into a tree at Pomona.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported "a vehicle into tree incident” had occurred on Pomona Kin Kin Road at about 7.45am.

"Paramedics, Critical Care paramedics and the Rescue Helicopter treated one patient and airlifted them in a critical condition to the Royal Brisbane and Womens hospital,” QAS Media tweeted this morning.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was "heavily entrapped” upon impact.

The spokeswoman said he had sustained serious lower leg, pelvis and head injuries.

More to come.