Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter has airlifted a young man after a bad crash in Pomona.
FILE PHOTO: The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter has airlifted a young man after a bad crash in Pomona. Mike Knott BUN100719RACQ4
News

Young man in critical condition after bad Pomona crash

JOSH PRESTON
by
19th Oct 2019 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition this morning after crashing his car into a tree at Pomona.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported "a vehicle into tree incident” had occurred on Pomona Kin Kin Road at about 7.45am.

"Paramedics, Critical Care paramedics and the Rescue Helicopter treated one patient and airlifted them in a critical condition to the Royal Brisbane and Womens hospital,” QAS Media tweeted this morning.

A QAS spokeswoman said the man, believed to be aged in his 20s, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was "heavily entrapped” upon impact.

The spokeswoman said he had sustained serious lower leg, pelvis and head injuries.

More to come.

breaking news car into tree gympie crashes gympie news gympie region pomona car crash
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    State confirms fate of 21,000ha of land near Imbil

    premium_icon State confirms fate of 21,000ha of land near Imbil

    News The loss of that much forestry would have decimated the industry: Gympie MP Tony Perrett

    'I'll chop your head off': Vile allegations heard in court

    premium_icon 'I'll chop your head off': Vile allegations heard in court

    News A young man has faced court accused of multiple violent offences

    Staggering popularity of Gympie's property market revealed

    premium_icon Staggering popularity of Gympie's property market revealed

    News New data shows house hunters have region in their sights.

    Gympie's most influential reveals their vision for region

    premium_icon Gympie's most influential reveals their vision for region

    News Key to unlocking it is already in region, most influential says.