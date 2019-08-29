Young man hospitalised after fiery Gympie region car crash

A YOUNG man was taken to hospital after his car crashed an caught alight at Glastonbury last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Glastonbury Rd at around 8:36pm, where they found the young man suffering minor injuries sustained in the single-vehicle crash.

A spokesperson for QFES said one fire crew also attended the scene at about 8:50pm, where they noted the vehicle was "well involved" in flames.

The spokesperson said the fire took under one minute to extinguish, after which officers worked to dampen down hot spots in the area before deeming the area safe and leaving the scene in the hands of paramedics.

QAS Media reported the man, aged in his 20s, was then taken to Gympie Hospital, where his condition was listed as stable.