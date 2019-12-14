Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Mary St/Monkland St intersection in Gympie, where an alleged assault left a young man critical last night.
The Mary St/Monkland St intersection in Gympie, where an alleged assault left a young man critical last night.
News

Young man critical after vicious assault

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
14th Dec 2019 11:09 AM | Updated: 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after a reported coward punch attack in the Gympie CBD last night.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics were called to the intersection of Mary Street and Monkland Street in response to reports of an assault at about 11.34pm.

"A male in his 20s was treated for head injuries and was transported in a critical condition to Gympie Hospital," a QAS media statement said.

"He was further airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital."

The man's condition this morning is not yet known.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the assault took the form of a coward punch.

A Queensland Police media spokeswoman said there had been an "altercation" between four males just after 11.30pm.

Police are gathering more information.

More to come.

coward punch critical condition editors picks gympie assault gympie news mary st gympie royal brisbane women's hospital
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        15 Gympie parents behaving badly in 2019

        premium_icon 15 Gympie parents behaving badly in 2019

        News These mums and dads faced the Gympie courts for a range of crimes across 2019.

        Profits ahead for Gympie businesses that act now on highway project

        premium_icon Profits ahead for Gympie businesses that act now on highway...

        News GYMPIE businesses have been urged to make the most of five years worth of Bruce...

        Replacement for collapsed Gympie region bridge nearly ready

        premium_icon Replacement for collapsed Gympie region bridge nearly ready

        News Residents were initially forced to negotiate a treacherous track to cross the creek...