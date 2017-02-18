Young leaders ready to shine at James Nash High

PROUD MOMENT: (Back from left) James Nash State High's School Council chairperson and teacher Rod Jenkins, Gympie Regional councillor Mal Gear, Mayor Mick Curran, P&C president Jonathan Cross, (front) principal Darrin Edwards with 2017 school captains Quinn Edwards, Isabella Menzies, Keely Powell and Declan Nicol, and School Council parent representative Nicole Turner.

THE new school year kicked off in style at James Nash State High School, where an official badge ceremony was held to present the 2017 school captain badges.

Incoming school captains Quinn Edwards, Isabella Menzies, Keely Powell and Declan Nicol accepted their new responsibility with pride, pledging to set high standards for the rest of the school.

Principal Darrin Edwards congratulated the leaders, encouraging them to continue their exemplary attitude and application towards schooling.

Mr Edwards urged the new leaders to strive towards their leadership goals, using a favourite quote from Stanley Huffy, "It's not the position that makes a leader; it's the leader that makes the position".

He encouraged the captains to leave their legacy on James Nash State High School as leaders before them had done.

The ceremony also saw the 2017 house captains and vice-house captains presented with their leadership badges.

The student representative leaders joined the school, house and vice-captains in taking up the challenge to strive to make the school an even better place than when they arrived.

With a goal to be recognised as a hub of excellence, James Nash prides itself on academic, cultural and sporting achievements, setting the standard in many areas for current and future students to follow.