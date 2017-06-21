Young Kandanga artist shines at art fest

FLUORESCENT: Stunning UV paintings created by Kandanga artist Holly Hughes (inset) will be on display at the Mary Valley Art Festival.

DIVE into the fluorescent underwater world without getting wet at the Mary Valley Art Festival from next Thurday

You will simply have to enter a dark room to experience the unique new art concept of ultra violet paint used on a different kind of canvas - surfboards.

Kandanga artist Holly Hughes is being helped by government funding to display her art and encourage people to be more aware of nature's wonders such as the Great Barrier Reef.

The young local artist is a fan of the breathtaking colours and species that can be found underwater.

She intends to bring this "wow factor” to her artwork at the festival, which opens next Thursday, June 29, and runs to July 2, at the Imbil Public Hall.

"I want to share experiences that normally only a diver would see and feel, while at the same time educating the audience about a unique form of art,” Ms Hughes said.

"I want people to understand what we will lose if we don't change the way we live and impact our environment.

"A lot of people are unaware of the beauties that aquatic life beholds; particularly the chemical compounds in their tissues making them glow and react to UV lighting.”

The project was supported by Gympie Regional Council and the Queensland Government through the Regional Arts Development Fund.