Ambulance officers attended an accident in Imbil this morning. Brenda Strong GLA041212AMBO
News

Young Imbil rider's lucky escape

by Donna Jones
17th Jun 2018 12:30 PM

A 15-YEAR-OLD BOY was lucky to escape serious injury when he rolled his quad bike on private property in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The accident occurred around 2.45am on a property at Crabbett Lane in Imbil.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed the teen was taken by ambulance to Gympie hospital conscious and in a stable condition, with a small laceration above his eye and other minor cuts and bruises.

The spokesman could not speculate on why the youth was operating the vehicle in the early hours of the morning, nor if he was supervised or alone.

