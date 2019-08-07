Menu
UNSTOPPABLE: (Back) Kile Batts, Brooke Wilson, Jonathon Wilcox, Chase Whittaker, James Collyer, (front) Phoenix O'Brien, Jackson Todd, Riley McPherson-Ison, Jake Shripton, (absent) Cody Fitzpatrick, Liam Greer, JoeHodgson, Orson Bentley and Doug Shambler.
News

Young hockey stars unstoppable, unbeatable in Coulter Shield

Rebecca Singh
by
7th Aug 2019 6:03 PM
Subscriber only

HOCKEY: The Gympie under-11 hockey side retained the Coulter Shield for the second year running in the southeast Queensland intercity Division 2 competition in Brisbane on Sunday.

The team hopes to continue this dominance when it moves into the under-12 comp next year.

The side went into the grand final with three wins and a draw and ended up beating their Brisbane opponents 3-0.

Gympie under-11 hockey side after winning the Coulter Shield on Sunday.
"It was a really hard game despite the score,” under-11 player Jonathon Wilcox said.

"They had a good goalkeeper and their key players were really advanced.

"We had to try a few different methods when we took a shot at the goal. There were a few different things we tried but the most effective were long passes with lots of players on the pads of the goalie.”

Gympie Times

