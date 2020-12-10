Young Gympie woman airlifted as aerial exercise goes wrong

A woman suffered spinal injuries after falling five metres at a Gympie property last night.

A woman suffered spinal injuries after falling five metres at a Gympie property last night.

A young woman has been airlifted to hospital after an aerial exercise went horribly wrong on a Gympie region property yesterday night.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

It’s understood the woman, aged in her 30s, had been using aerial silks when the fabric became separated from the beam it was tied to.

She fell approximately five metres to the ground, according to an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue source.

The rescue chopper was called to a private property somewhere in the region just before 6pm.

Paramedics were on the scene when the aeromedical team arrived.

The woman was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition, suffering from suspected spinal injuries.