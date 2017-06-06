Young Gympie talent heading from the Mary Valley to Madrid

PITCH PERFECT: Emma Beau, recording the music video for We Broke Up at Emilia's Cafe in Gympie.

HAVING toured across Australia with some of the biggest names in country music, Gympie singer-songwriter Emma Beau is no stranger to a high pressure situation.

But when the opportunity to collaborate with internationally acclaimed Spanish act Roger Sincero arose - the young talent found herself in a completely new world.

"I was very excited to be pushed out of my comfort zone singing on something so different to what I'm used to,” she said.

"To come from a small town in Queensland to singing on an international release is something dreams are made of.”

Ms Beau's voice, style and accolades grabbed the attention of Mr Sincero and his musical partner Javier De Torres, and an invitation to provide vocals for the upcoming track We Broke Up arrived shortly after.

Amongst the vibrant red walls of Emilia's Cafe in Mary St, the local production, Ms Beau takes a window seat as local filmmakers Leeroy Todd and James McDonald continue work on the film clip for the track.

Showcasing the best of the beautiful Gympie Region, including the iconic Mary Valley Rattler, the idea for the shoot came from the young singer.

"I wanted to bring a little bit of Spain home with me,” she said.

"I asked the band about filming in my hometown and after showing them some ideas, they jumped at the chance.”

International collaborations aside, the rest of this year is shaping up to just as fulfilling for Ms Beau.

As comfortable on the road as she is in the studio, the vocalist and multi-instrumentalist has had achieved a level of success in the industry many young artists would find enviable.

The Australian Institute of Country Music graduate has since relocated to Sydney, where she continues to develop a profile as an independent songwriter and performer.

Her debut EP, released nearly two years ago went to number three on the iTunes charts and received high rotation on Triple J Unearthed and 4ZZZ community radio in Brisbane.

2017 will see the release of her debut album, with Ms Beau entering the studio to begin recording shortly.

The video for We Broke Up will be released in the coming months, but the song and the accompanying album can be streamed and downloaded now.