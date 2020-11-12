Young Gympie sport talents win funding for championships

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Llew O’Brien today congratulated 14 Wide Bay sports stars who will receive grants to help them participate in state and national competitions.

“Sports are an integral part of life in Wide Bay, and I am pleased that our outstanding young sportsmen and women are receiving this support through the Local Sporting Champions program to represent our region,” Mr O’Brien said.

BETOOTA ADVOCATE: Tino goes ‘full Gympie’ in Origin brawl

“Wide Bay’s sporting champions participate in a diverse range of sports, they come from every community, and despite the current challenges of COVID-19, these grants help them compete in state and national championships.

VOTE NOW: Help us decide who is Gympie’s favourite builder

“The cost of participating in these events can be quite high, especially where long-distance travel or inter-state quarantine is required, so this funding will help to ease that pressure on local families, and help our young athletes achieve their sporting goals.”

Gympie Basketball - Ashlyn Steele blows past defender, Joshua Devereaux.

The grants of between $550 and $650 will be provided through the Liberal and Nationals Government’s Local Sporting Champions grants program which supports young sportsmen and women between the ages of 12 and 18, to help meet the costs of participating in sporting events, including travel, equipment, uniforms and accommodation.

The following athletes have been successful:

Aimee Garland Maryborough Golf 2020 QLD School Sport 10-19 yrs Boys & Girls State Golf Championships

Ashlyn Steele The Dawn Basketball QLD School Sport 13-15 Years State Basketball Championships

Landen Smales Peregian Beach Surfing Australian Surfing Championships

Kaiden Smales Peregian Beach Surfing Australian Surfing Championships

Thomas Martin Tinana Volleyball Queensland 12-15 Years State Volleyball Championships

Telecia Tame Gympie Volleyball Queensland 12-15 Years State Volleyball Championships

Jake Henry-May Gympie Basketball Basketball QLD U14 State Championships

Gympie basketballer Jake Henry-May

Rose Elmer Maryborough Hockey QLD School Sport 13-19 Years Girl’s State Hockey Championship

Beth Elmer Maryborough Hockey QLD School Sport 13-19 Years Girl’s State Hockey Championship

Jacob Town Oakhurst Basketball Basketball Queensland U16 State Championships

Hunter Murdoch Oakhurst Basketball QLD school sport 12 years State Basketball Championships

Ellie Scriven Maryborough Softball Softball QLD U16 Girl’s State Championships

Aaliah Skuse Arrevillaga Maryborough Basketball Queensland School Sport 10-12 Year Boys and Girls State Championship

Angus Hetherington Cooroy Cricket QLD School Sport 10-12 Years Boy’s State Cricket State Championships

“There were many applications for the Local Sporting Champions Program and only limited grants are available, but I am really impressed by the depth of talent, the level of commitment, and the ambition and pursuit of excellence, that the applicants demonstrated.”

The Australian Sports Commission (ASC) is responsible for the management and coordination of the program, with grant recipients selected by a local panel. Applications for the grants can be made at any time, through the Australian Sports Commission’s website www.ausport.gov.au/champions