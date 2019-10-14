Young Gympie rider ready to roar in KA3

MOTORSPORT: Gympie revhead Liam Thomson is taking his passion for speed to new levels behind the wheel in the KA3 championship next year.

The 12 year old has only been driving for about a year but is working towards his dream of being a Formula 1 driver.

The Gympie product said the KA3 kart is the first step in his driving career and hopes to them move into the Formula 3, the same championship Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo started in.

Gympie Go Kart state titles - Liam Thomson #9 Pacific Gympie race team Troy Jegers

"These karts (in the KA3) are faster than anything else I have driven before,” Thomson said.

"They are only 40km slower than a F3 car, so when I get my new kart in about a week I will be practising every weekend so I can start strong when the season begins next year.

"I mainly have to work on accelerating the corner exit speed. I have the racing line correct but with the larger karts it is just working on accelerating.”

Thomson has adapted his own racing style but he has been inspired by F1 drivers.

"I idolise Michael Schumacher for his accomplishments because I watched him growing up winning all those championships,” he said.

"I watched what lines Lewis Hamilton took when I was new to driving but I adopted my own style.

"It all starts with karting, that is how it started for most the current F1 drivers. I know what I have to do to get to where I want.”