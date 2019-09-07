Young Gympie region father tried selling weed to cover rent

St George police seized marijuana plant, seeds and an unregistered firearm during a string of search warrants.

A YOUNG Gympie region father of two turned to selling marijuana when he had to take time off work due to illness earlier this year.

The Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week Tori Dillan Faraj, 21, rode his motorbike home to find police conducting a search at his Cooloola Cove home on July 28.

Faraj told officers there was a small cannabis plant growing in a garden next to his vegetable patch, before the search turned up a container holding bags of the drug, one of them weighing about 56 grams and three others under 2g.

The bags had specific amounts written on them, the court heard. Police also found $20 in a cup and more money in a coffee jar, as well as a bong and a grinder.

Faraj's lawyer told the court her client, who works six days a week in the forestry sector and also as a firefighter, had taken time off through the winter due to illness and was struggling to pay his rent.

He decided to try selling marijuana to cover the rent costs and support his 14-month and 11-week old daughters.

Faraj admitted he also used the drug on occasions when he was feeling anxious and struggling to sleep.

He pleaded guilty to one charge each of possessing, producing and unlawfully supplying cannabis, as well as possessing the bong, grinder and a sum of money suspected as being the proceeds of a drug-related offence.

He was fined $600. No conviction was recorded.