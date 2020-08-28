Young Gympie muso scores place in cutting edge project

Damian Scott has been a member of the AICM Rockskool program and the Gympie Music School of Excellence.

BUILDING on the success of Plug In Music Week, Creative Arts Alliance has adapted the music mentorship program to an online platform to support the growth and sustainability of the music sector across the South East Queensland North (SEQN) region.

Through Plug In Online, 15 young music acts (up to 25 years) are taking part in an online mentorship program that is designed to develop and support their business and music skills over six weeks from August 17 to September 25 2020.

The artists will receive access to tailored creative and industry development facilitated by leading music professionals, venues, festivals and industry organisations and weekly one-on-one mentor sessions from local musicians and music industry professionals, as well as a personalised Action Plan.

Creative Arts Alliance has announced the artists who have successfully secured a place in the program, they come from a diversity of music practices such as Rock, Pop, Folk and Hip Hop and are based across the SEQN region.

Gympie local, Damian Scott (17), has been selected as a participant in the program.

Damian has been a member of the Australian Institute of Country Music Rockskool Program as well as the Gympie Music School of Excellence.

He has performed at events across the region including the Gympie Muster, Noosa Water Festival, and Gympie show.

He is currently completing a Certificate II in Music (Sound Production) with AMC on the Sunshine Coast and plans to pursue further study with a Bachelor of Music (Audio) in the future.

Manager of Creative Arts Alliance, Katie Edmiston explained how the program supports the next generation of performers “this is such an exciting opportunity for local young musicians to learn new skills and grow their industry networks. We have pulled together a stellar line up of mentors from blues, rock, pop, country and hip hop who will be guiding the participants throughout the program.”

Plug In Online mentorship is an initiative of Creative Arts Alliance (CAA) delivered as part of their Regional Arts Services Network (RASN) program which is funded by Arts Queensland. CAA’s RASN program delivers creative projects, events and services across six local government areas of Gympie, Noosa, Sunshine Coast, Moreton Bay, Somerset and Redlands which make up the South East Queensland North (SEQN) region.