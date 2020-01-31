Menu
Young Gympie mum’s ‘pathetic’ history of ice addiction, stealing

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
31st Jan 2020 12:30 AM
A YOUNG mother struggling with homelessness and a long-term ice addiction has been told to use a jail sentence to get her life in order.

Kaitlin Lee Lagosha, 30, appeared in custody in the Gympie Magistrates Court this week on four charges dated through December last year, including burglary and stealing after a previous conviction.

The court heard Lagosha had entered a dwelling and stolen goods on December 22 as well as stealing from the Gympie St Vinnies charity early in the month.

On Christmas Eve she was found in possession of a bong and a hypodermic syringe, which she had failed to dispose of.

Lagosha’s lawyer Tim Campion told the court the mother of three had been “living on the streets for two years or more” in large part thanks to an addiction to ice since she started using at 18 years of age.

Mr Campion said Lagosha had been struggling to organise Centrelink payments due to identification issues and had stolen from St Vinnies because the people she had been staying with donated her clothes to the charity.

He said his client was “crying out for assistance” and there was a “pathetic” element to her offending.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted Lagosha’s “shocking” history of dishonesty offences in deciding jail time was the only appropriate punishment he could impose.

“You will learn the lesson that if you keep on stealing you will spend more and more time in prison. Hopefully that will indicate to you to stop stealing,” Mr Callaghan said.

“I understand why you do it, you’re homeless and a bit disorganised in getting your identification and stuff like that but you’re going to have to work on that.”

Lagosha pleaded guilty to one charge each of burglary, possessing utensils, failing to dispose of a needle and stealing after a previous conviction. She was sentenced to nine months’ jail, with a parole eligibility date set for March 24.

gympie-crime gympie magistrates court gympie news ice addiction
Gympie Times

