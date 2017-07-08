Young Gympie man hospitalised with facial burns

AMBULANCE: Emergency Services rushed to the scene at Kilkivan last night

A 24-year-old man has been hospitalised overnight with burns to his face after attempting to light a fire, Ambulance media is reporting.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just after 8pm last night at a property in Kilkivan.

It's believed the man was taken to hospital as a precaution, but the burns were not believed to be of a serious nature.

A spokeswoman for QAS media says the injury may have been inflicted when the man attempted to light a fire with an aerosol can.

He was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.