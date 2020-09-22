Young Gympie man busted driving without interlock
A YOUNG Gympie man was busted driving on the Bruce Highway without an interlock device on his car last month because his approved car had wheels missing.
Daniel Grimstone-Remy, 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving a prohibited vehicle without having an interlock exemption in the Gympie Magistrates Court late last week.
The court heard Grimstone-Remy was spotted driving a Subaru vehicle with no registration plates on the highway at Chatsworth on August 19.
Grimstone-Remy was soon pulled over, and police found he was driving a prohibited vehicle without the interlock exemption.
The court heard Grimstone-Remy was fully cooperative with police and acknowledged he was doing the wrong thing.
Grimstone-Remy told Magistrate Chris Callaghan he had been trying to get the vehicle to his partner’s place because his interlock-fitted vehicle was missing some tyres.
Mr Callaghan fined Grimstone-Remy $200 and banned him from driving for three months.
A conviction was recorded because Grimstone-Remy was on parole for separate offences.